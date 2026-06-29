Union Omaha Signs Midfielder Marlon Vargas on Loan

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Marlon Vargas on loan, pending league and federation approval. Vargas will add more depth and dynamism to the Owls' midfield, and brings more USL Championship to the pitch as well.

Marlon Vargas arrives from New Mexico United, who are coming off a Western Conference Final appearance in the USL Championship last season. He was initially loaned to New Mexico for the latter part of the 2024 season, before signing with them permanently once his contract with Colorado Rapids 2 expired. Vargas went on to tally five goals and six assists for New Mexico in his first full season with the club in 2025. This included a goal and assist against Union Omaha in their 2025 USL Cup matchup.

"We're excited to add a player of Marlon's caliber to our midfield on loan. He brings a dynamic, attacking mindset both on and off the ball, and we're eager to welcome him into the group as he helps us push onward," said Sporting Director Jamie Henderson.

Vargas hails from Bakersfield, California, and has come up as a player across the west. He developed with Seattle Sounders' academy, then their reserve side Tacoma Defiance. After being named to the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI in 2022 off the back of a 12-goal, six-assist season, he moved to Colorado Rapids 2 for the 2023 season. Vargas had 31 goal contributions in 51 matches for them, piquing the interest of New Mexico United by late 2024. Vargas has represented the U.S. on the U-20 national team, as well as El Salvador on the senior level.

Name Pronunciation: [MAHR-lon VAHR-gus]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 140 lbs.

Date of Birth: 01/12/2001

Born: Bakersfield, California

Previous Team: New Mexico United

2026 ticket packages are still available. The Owls have moved downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an electric new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.