Charlotte, Charleston Meet in Pivotal USL Cup Southern Derby

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Rivals Charlotte Independence and Charleston Battery will battle Saturday night for a place in the knockout stage of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 7:30 PM

Who: Charleston Battery

Where: Patriots Point (Charleston, SC)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their County Kit.

Watch: ESPN+

Cup Standing

Charlotte Independence

USL League One: 9-2-3 (2nd Place - 30 points)

USL Cup: 8 points, 2nd Place

Last Time Out: 1-1 draw at AV Alta on July 5

Charleston Battery

USL Championship: 8-5-2 (2nd Place - 26 points)

USL Cup: 8 points, 1st Place

Last Time Out: 2-0 loss at Indy Eleven on July 4

Another Meaningful Rivalry Game

For the second time this season, the Independence and Battery meet in a massive match - this time in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The Independence got the better of the Battery in March in the U.S. Open Cup in thrilling fashion. Former Charleston player Viggo Ortiz knifed by Battery defenders in extra time to put Charlotte ahead late and move the Jacks deeper into the tournament.

On Saturday, it's winner-take-all for Group 6 of the Cup. Here are the cup-winning scenarios for the Jacks:

Charlotte Independence win in regulation vs. Charleston Battery, end on 11pts

Charlotte Independence win in penalty shootout vs. Charleston Battery, end on 10pts

Should the Independence lose in a shootout and after a high-scoring draw, the Independence could theoretically move on as a wildcard, but the odds are not in their favor.

This meeting will mark the 24th all-time matchup between Charlotte and Charleston, marking another chapter to be written in the history of the Southern Derby.

Jeffries, Alvarez Top June League Awards

The Independence led USL League One's June awards, as head coach Mike Jeffries and Luis Alvarez were named Coach and Player of the Month. The Jacks finished June flawlessly, winning all four of their matches and continuing their unbeaten streak. Alvarez was a key figure in the three league victories, adding five goals and an assist to claim the Golden Boot lead. The Independence scored 11 goals in three league games, continuing their brilliance in the final third.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2026

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