Round of 16 Watch Parties Announced

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sporting Cascades FC News Release







Is everyone rested after spending yesterday running Butte to Butte, watching the Prefontaine Classic, and enjoying good food with great friends?

Yes?

Good, because our watch parties resume today, and we're about to give your lungs a workout.

Our parties at The Annex and El Nopalito have been the biggest in Eugene these last few weeks. Was there a mariachi band and a conga line at El Nopalito after Mexico's win over Ecuador? Yep. When the USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, were the cheers at The Annex loud enough to be heard in Corvallis? Probably not, but they were still deafening.

So how do we top that? With watch party doubleheaders, that's how.

Two watch parties at El Nopalito on Sunday. Two watch parties at The Annex on Monday. We're going back-to-back with Brazil, Norway, England, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and, of course, Mexico and the USA. You want stars? How about Vinicius Jr., Erling Haaland, Lamin Yamal, Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Raúl Jiménez, and Christian Pulisic? (Aka, eight footballers with a combined 880 million followers on Instagram - make sure you give us a follow and help us catch up!)

El Nopalito and The Annex will bring the drink specials. You just need to bring your friends and family.

See you soon!

ROUND OF 16 WATCH PARTIES

Brazil v Norway Watch Party Sunday, July 5

1:00 p.m.

El Nopalito, 1203 Willamette Street

Mexico v England Watch Party Sunday, July 5

5:00 p.m.

El Nopalito, 1203 Willamette Street

Spain v Portugal Watch Party Monday, July 6

Noon

The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street

USA v Belgium Watch Party Monday, July 6

5:00 p.m.

The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street

Quarterfinal watch parties will be announced once the Round of 16 ends.

PINTS FOR POSTS

Want a free beer (or your NA beverage of choice) at one of our watch parties?

1. Take a pic of you and your friends enjoying the football with us.

2. Post it to Instagram and tag us @sportingcascades.

3. We'll pick one winner at each hydration break, and buy them a drink!

Easy. As. That.

(It should go without saying, but the free beer is only for those 21+.)







United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2026

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