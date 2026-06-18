Upcoming SCFC Events

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sporting Cascades FC News Release







Almost 30 million people in the USA tuned in to watch the US Men's National Team beat Paraguay 4-1 in its World Cup opener, and Sporting Cascades FC fans packed the Annex to cheer for the red, white, and blue. While we won't be hosting a watch party for Thursday night's Mexico v South Korea match - we'll be enjoying an evening of baseball with head coach Darren Sawatzky and the Springfield Drifters - we'll have watch parties for USA v Australia in Eugene and Corvallis on Friday.

See ya soon!

Soccer Night @ The Drifters

Thursday, June 18

6:35 p.m.

Hamlin Sports Complex, 326 Centennial Blvd, Springfield

We're joining our friends the Springfield Drifters to cheer them on as they play the Portland Gherkins. Watch head coach Darren Sawatzky bring the heat on the ceremonial first pitch, win SCFC prizes, stock up on team merch, and enjoy America's pastime with Eugene-Springfield's pro soccer team! *Free admission to the game for anyone wearing a soccer jersey!*

USA v Australia Watch Party (Eugene)

Friday, June 19

Noon

The Annex, 1236 Kincaid St, Eugene

Cheer for the USMNT, meet new Sporting Cascades FC head coach Darren Sawatzky, enjoy beer and wings specials, and if you take a pic of yourself at the watch party and tag us we might just shout you a pint!

USA v Australia Watch Party (Corvallis)

Friday, June 19

Noon

2 Towns Ciderhouse, 33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis

We're bringing the SCFC party to Corvallis! Meet us at 2 Towns Ciderhouse to cheer for the USMNT, learn more about the club, place your 2027 season ticket deposits, and who knows - if you take a pic of yourself at the watch party and tag us we might just shout you a cider!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.