Over a Thousand Attendees as Sarasota Paradise Hosts Watch Party at the Bay

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







This past weekend Sarasota Paradise history was made as we hosted our largest ever event outside of our gamedays. The event was held at The Bay Park in Sarasota, who helped collaborate with the Sarasota Paradise to put on a successful World Cup watch party. The event ran from 12:30pm to 7 pm, featuring a 3v3 tournament with 200 participants ranging from young kids to adults, a coaches Q&A with former 2002 World Cup England player and current Paradise Assistant Coach Trevor Sinclair alongside Head Coach Mika Elovaara, autograph sessions with our Paradise players, as well as face painting and various other activities for everyone to enjoy

Head Assistant Coach Trevor Sinclair (left) and Head Coach Mika Elovaara (right) during their Q&A session

During the event, we showed two World Cup games that were being played on an electronic screen, with Germany facing Curacao at 1 pm ET which contained an 8 goal thriller as well as a tightly contested 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Japan at 4 pm ET. The thrilling games were accompanied by an engaging and fun 3v3 tournament, featuring different age divisions ranging from 8U to U16 & Older. Gift baskets and prizes were awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed teams.

Germany fans gathered under a tent watching their nation face off against Curacao

The event united the city of Sarasota together through soccer and the community, allowing fans of all ages to attend the watch party and feel welcomed. Connecting with the community is one of Sarasota Paradise's core values, with this World Cup watch party highlighting the team's commitment to community outreach.

Please join us for our upcoming watch parties:

Wednesday, June 17 at 4pm ET - England vs Croatia (At The Bay)

Monday, June 22 at 1pm ET - Argentina va Austria 9 (At The Bay)

Sunday, July 19 at 3pm ET - Championship Match (At Sarasota Paradise home stadium)







United Soccer League One Stories from June 17, 2026

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