Sporting Cascades FC Reschedules Professional Launch

Published on December 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sporting Cascades FC, the new professional soccer team based in Eugene, announced today the club will not participate in the 2026 USL League One season and will reschedule its launch to a future date.

Cascades FC had initially planned to take the field in 2026. The club will instead spend the next year growing its presence in the community and focusing on infrastructure in order to ensure both a successful launch and the stability needed to achieve long-term operational success.

"We're excited to bring professional soccer to Eugene and can't wait to take the field," said Dave Galas, president of SCFC. "We aim to be an elite professional organization that holds itself to the highest standard - on and off the field - for years to come, but laying the groundwork for success is not something that should be rushed. By giving ourselves adequate time to prepare for the many logistical demands of operating a professional soccer club we will be able to deliver on that promise right from the beginning of our inaugural season, creating what we know will be the first of many generations of die-hard SCFC fans."

While the team itself will not be in action in 2026, the club will still be visible and active in the community and is planning a series of fan events and activations throughout the year.







