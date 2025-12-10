2026 USL League One Schedule Update

We're looking forward to seeing you all soon, and we're planning a big year for you, including FIFA Men's World Cup watch parties, community events, and much, much more!

But the one thing you might have noticed is missing from that list is, well, Sporting Cascades FC soccer matches.

That's because getting a professional soccer club up and running involves getting a lot of logistical details just right in order to achieve success, from securing parking and concessions for 3,500 fans to ensuring the best possible broadcast quality on ESPN+ to designing the league's best fan experience to providing amenities for fans of all ages to identifying housing for more than 20 professional athletes to acquiring the partners to make it all possible and more.

We want the entire match day experience to be perfect for you when you arrive at Civic Park, so we've decided to give ourselves a little more time to ensure we're ready for the opening kickoff. We'll share updates with you throughout 2026, and if you have any questions as the year progresses, you're always welcome to reach out to the club or come and see us at one of our team events. And, in the meantime, don't mind any flashing lights or loud noises you may see or hear at Civic Park- it's just us getting ready for an unforgettable launch!

While we understand you may be disappointed that we won't be taking the field in 2026, rest assured you will be seeing a lot of us next year, and the wait will just make our inaugural season even better!







