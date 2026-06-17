Cosmos Travel to Face Forward Madison

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to USL League One action as they travel to face Forward Madison in the second meeting between the two clubs this season. Their first matchup at Hinchliffe Stadium proved to be an entertaining contest, with the Cosmos battling back to earn a 2-2 draw after overcoming a two-goal deficit.

As the season enters a critical stretch, the Cosmos continue their fight to climb the standings and turn strong performances into valuable points. While results have not always reflected the effort shown on the field, the club remains focused on building momentum and closing the gap on the teams above them.

Forward Madison enters the match in a similar position, fighting to remain in the playoff race. The Wisconsin side has posted two wins and three losses in its last five matches and currently sits just outside the postseason positions. With both clubs looking to gain ground in the standings, the matchup carries added importance for each side.

The Cosmos will look to build on the resilience they showed in the first meeting, where they refused to quit and earned a result in front of the home crowd. That fighting mentality has remained a theme throughout the season and will be needed once again against a Forward Madison team eager to capitalize on its home-field advantage.

For the Cosmos, Saturday's matchup represents another opportunity to gain momentum, collect valuable points, and continue their climb up the USL League One table. With both teams chasing positioning in a crowded standings race, every point carries added significance as the season approaches its midway point.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 17, 2026

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