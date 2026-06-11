Cosmos Travel to Face One Knoxville

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to USL League One play on the road as they travel to take on One Knoxville in the first meeting between the two clubs this season. The matchup presents another significant test for the Cosmos as they continue their climb through the league standings.

One Knoxville enters the match as one of the league's top teams, currently sitting third in the USL League One table. Their strong start to the season has established them as a contender, making this one of the toughest road challenges the Cosmos have faced thus far.

The Cosmos enter the match looking to turn recent performances into points. Despite showing determination and flashes of quality throughout the season, the club has struggled to find results in recent weeks and enters the matchup seeking to snap a three-match losing streak. With the season beginning to reach its midpoint, every point becomes increasingly valuable in the race up the standings.

While the challenge is considerable, the Cosmos have continued to show resilience against strong opposition throughout the year. The squad will look to lean on that fighting spirit as they search for their first road victory of the season and another opportunity to prove themselves against one of the league's top clubs.

Another storyline to watch is the USL League One Golden Boot race. Cosmos forward Ajmeer Spengler has been one of the league's most dangerous attacking players throughout the season and enters the match with six goals. After spending time atop the scoring chart, Spengler now sits in second place and will look to continue his strong form as he chases the league's leading scorer honor.

For the Cosmos, Saturday's matchup is about more than just points. It is an opportunity to demonstrate growth, build confidence, and show that the club is capable of competing with the best teams in USL League One. A result on the road against one of the league's top sides would provide a significant boost as the Cosmos continue their push up the standings.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026

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