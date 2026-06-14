Cosmos Fall 3-1 to One Knoxville SC on the Road

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 3-1 to One Knoxville SC on Saturday night. The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Babacar Diene after Javier Garcia denied an initial penalty attempt. One Knoxville continued to apply pressure throughout the opening half and doubled its advantage in the 35th minute when Denis Krioutchenkov found the back of the net. Despite facing sustained pressure and several early bookings, the Cosmos remained competitive and entered halftime trailing 2-0.

The Cosmos responded early in the second half when Davide Galazzini pulled a goal back in the 51st minute, giving New York momentum and cutting the deficit to 2-1. The visitors pushed forward in search of an equalizer and created several attacking opportunities as the match opened up. However, One Knoxville regained control in the 73rd minute when substitute Mikkel Gøling scored to restore the two-goal advantage. The Cosmos made a series of late substitutions in an effort to change the match, but were unable to find another breakthrough as One Knoxville secured the 3-1 result.

MATCH DETAILS

ONE KNOXVILLE SC 3-1 NEW YORK COSMOS

ONE KNOXVILLE SC (4-2-3-1): Garibay; Mrocobs, Shelton, Fernandez, Perkins; Baker, Gøling; Zarokostas, Krioutchenkov, Murphy Jr.; Diene.

Subs: Brown, Zarokostas, Gøling, Fernandez, Burke, McLeod, Conway. Coach: Mark McKeever.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Holt, Chavez, Noecker, Mann; Milovanov, Sidoel; Jawneh, Mendonca, Bohui; Guenzatti.

Subs: Morabito, Galazzini, Mason, Zielonka, Cabrera, Milovanov, Materazzi, Chan. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 19 ¬Â² Diene (KNX), 35 ¬Â² Krioutchenkov (KNX), 51 ¬Â² Galazzini (C), 73 ¬Â² Gøling (KNX).

Bookings: 12 ¬Â² Galazzini (C), 18 ¬Â² Noecker (C), 26 ¬Â² Garcia (C), 70 ¬Â² Baker (KNX).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 47% - One Knoxville 53%

Shots: Cosmos 13 - One Knoxville 22

Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - One Knoxville 8

Saves: Cosmos 4 - One Knoxville 2

Fouls: Cosmos 15 - One Knoxville 9

Accurate Passes: Cosmos 291 - One Knoxville 338

Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 80% - One Knoxville 82%

Tackles: Cosmos 5 - One Knoxville 13

Clearances: Cosmos 23 - One Knoxville 20

Blocked Shots: Cosmos 3 - One Knoxville 6







United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2026

Cosmos Fall 3-1 to One Knoxville SC on the Road - New York Cosmos

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