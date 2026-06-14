Cosmos Fall 3-1 to One Knoxville SC on the Road
Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos News Release
The New York Cosmos fell 3-1 to One Knoxville SC on Saturday night. The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Babacar Diene after Javier Garcia denied an initial penalty attempt. One Knoxville continued to apply pressure throughout the opening half and doubled its advantage in the 35th minute when Denis Krioutchenkov found the back of the net. Despite facing sustained pressure and several early bookings, the Cosmos remained competitive and entered halftime trailing 2-0.
The Cosmos responded early in the second half when Davide Galazzini pulled a goal back in the 51st minute, giving New York momentum and cutting the deficit to 2-1. The visitors pushed forward in search of an equalizer and created several attacking opportunities as the match opened up. However, One Knoxville regained control in the 73rd minute when substitute Mikkel Gøling scored to restore the two-goal advantage. The Cosmos made a series of late substitutions in an effort to change the match, but were unable to find another breakthrough as One Knoxville secured the 3-1 result.
MATCH DETAILS
ONE KNOXVILLE SC 3-1 NEW YORK COSMOS
ONE KNOXVILLE SC (4-2-3-1): Garibay; Mrocobs, Shelton, Fernandez, Perkins; Baker, Gøling; Zarokostas, Krioutchenkov, Murphy Jr.; Diene.
Subs: Brown, Zarokostas, Gøling, Fernandez, Burke, McLeod, Conway. Coach: Mark McKeever.
NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Holt, Chavez, Noecker, Mann; Milovanov, Sidoel; Jawneh, Mendonca, Bohui; Guenzatti.
Subs: Morabito, Galazzini, Mason, Zielonka, Cabrera, Milovanov, Materazzi, Chan. Coach: Corti.
Goals: 19 ¬Â² Diene (KNX), 35 ¬Â² Krioutchenkov (KNX), 51 ¬Â² Galazzini (C), 73 ¬Â² Gøling (KNX).
Bookings: 12 ¬Â² Galazzini (C), 18 ¬Â² Noecker (C), 26 ¬Â² Garcia (C), 70 ¬Â² Baker (KNX).
Match Stats:
Possession: Cosmos 47% - One Knoxville 53%
Shots: Cosmos 13 - One Knoxville 22
Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - One Knoxville 8
Saves: Cosmos 4 - One Knoxville 2
Fouls: Cosmos 15 - One Knoxville 9
Accurate Passes: Cosmos 291 - One Knoxville 338
Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 80% - One Knoxville 82%
Tackles: Cosmos 5 - One Knoxville 13
Clearances: Cosmos 23 - One Knoxville 20
Blocked Shots: Cosmos 3 - One Knoxville 6
United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2026
- Cosmos Fall 3-1 to One Knoxville SC on the Road - New York Cosmos
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