Jenny Weaver Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







At Athletic Club Boise, the Community Impact STAR - Service, Teamwork, Accountability, and Responsibility - is symbolized by a single purple chair inside our stadium.

That chair reflects both the eye of the falcon in our crest and the Idaho star garnet. More importantly, it represents the people and organizations who strengthen our community in lasting ways, those who show up for others, create opportunity, and help shape a stronger future for Idaho.

During our upcoming home match on Saturday, June 20, vs. Union Omaha, Athletic Club Boise will recognize Jenny Weaver, President of the Board of Directors for the Idaho Humane Society, as our latest Community Impact STAR honoree.

A LIFELONG LOVE FOR ANIMALS

Jenny Weaver's journey with the Idaho Humane Society began more than 20 years ago with a dog named Chloe.

After adopting her first dog, Weaver attended the organization's See Spot Walk event and quickly found a community that shared her passion for animals.

"I just have always been an animal advocate," Weaver says. "I grew up with animals and I love furry creatures in all forms."

What started as a volunteer connection eventually grew into years of service and leadership with Idaho's largest animal welfare organization.

Today, as President of the Board of Directors, Weaver helps guide an organization that impacts thousands of animals and families every year.

MORE THAN AN ADOPTION CENTER

While many people know the Idaho Humane Society for pet adoptions, Weaver says the organization's mission extends far beyond helping animals find homes.

"We are the oldest and largest animal welfare organization in the state of Idaho," she says.

The Idaho Humane Society provides veterinary care, rescue services, spay and neuter programs, animal advocacy, and support for pet owners facing difficult circumstances. The organization is also proud to be a no-kill shelter, meaning animals are never euthanized because of space limitations or length of stay.

"Our goal is not just to save animals, but to give them the best life possible," Weaver says.

That mission has a significant impact across the state.

At the Idaho Humane Society, more than 10,000 pets are saved every year through the organization's efforts.

WHY ANIMAL WELFARE MATTERS

For Weaver, animal welfare is about more than caring for pets. It's about strengthening people and communities.

"The role that animal welfare plays in the overall health of the community is that pets make humans better," she says.

She believes the bond between people and animals brings out the best in both.

"When someone has a relationship with an animal, it brings the best out in them," Weaver says. "It also gives them a companion."

For many families, that companionship can be life-changing. A wagging tail at the end of a long day, a pet curled up beside you, or simply the responsibility of caring for another living being can bring comfort, connection, and purpose.

It's one reason Idaho continues to be such a pet-loving state.

"69% of Idaho households have a pet," Weaver says. "We are a community that loves our animals."

SUPPORTING PEOPLE BY SUPPORTING PETS

One of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare today is the rising cost of veterinary care.

"The inflation rate of pet care or veterinarian care is outpacing inflation," Weaver says.

As costs increase, some families are forced to make impossible choices.

"People are having to choose between feeding their animals or feeding themselves," she says.

That's why the Idaho Humane Society invests in programs designed to keep pets with the families who love them, offering resources and support before a family reaches a crisis point.

RECOGNITION, IN CONTEXT

On matchday, Jenny Weaver will take her place in Athletic Club Boise's Purple Seat as the club's newest Community Impact STAR honoree.

The recognition honors a leader who has spent decades advocating for animals, supporting families, and helping ensure that thousands of pets across Idaho have a safe place to turn.

For Weaver, the work has always been about giving a voice to those who don't have one and building a community that cares for its most vulnerable.

And she knows that mission can only succeed when the community comes together.

"We at the Idaho Humane Society would love to ask our community to help us through adoption, donations, volunteering, and advocacy for our four-legged friends," Weaver says.

To learn more about the Idaho Humane Society, visit https://idahohumanesociety.org/.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 17, 2026

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