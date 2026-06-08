New York Cosmos to Host Santos Laguna in International Friendly at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos will welcome Liga MX side Santos Laguna to Hinchliffe Stadium on Sunday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for an international friendly that brings one of Mexico's most recognized clubs to Paterson for the first time.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tickets.nycosmos.com/event/cosmos-vs-santos-laguna-liga-mx-qkabxl.

The match continues a longstanding Cosmos tradition of facing international opposition and creating opportunities for local fans to experience high-level global soccer close to home. Throughout the club's history, the Cosmos have welcomed and competed against some of the most recognized teams in the world, using the game as a way to connect communities and celebrate soccer's international appeal.

"This will mark the first time the Cosmos host a Mexican club in an international friendly since Club Veracruz visited Cosmos Country on June 24, 1973."

Founded in Torreón, Coahuila, Santos Laguna is one of Mexico's most successful clubs, having won multiple Liga MX championships and earning a reputation for its passionate supporters and competitive style of play. The club has regularly competed on some of the biggest stages in North American soccer and remains one of the most recognizable brands in Mexican football.

"This is the first international friendly match we will host at Hinchliffe Stadium, and we see it as the beginning of something special," said Erik Stover, Chief Executive Officer of the New York Cosmos. "Our goal is to host several matches like this each year - bringing different cultures, communities, and supporters together through the game while giving fans the opportunity to experience high-level international soccer right here in North Jersey."

"This match represents a tremendous opportunity for our club," said Alejandro Irarragorri Kalb, President of Santos Laguna. "We are very excited for the opportunity to face a club with such a rich tradition as the Cosmos as part of an important preseason for us in the United States. It will also be a great opportunity to reconnect with our Guerreros Sin Fronteras supporters from across the region and share this special occasion with them.

"We will make the most of this match as we continue our preparation for the start of the upcoming season and keep building as a team."

"From a sporting perspective, this is exactly the type of challenge we want for our players," said Giuseppe Rossi, Head of Soccer for the New York Cosmos. "Santos Laguna is a respected organization with a strong footballing identity and a history of competing at a high level. Matches like this allow us to test ourselves against quality opposition and provide valuable experience. We're excited to face a club of Santos Laguna's caliber and put on a great match for our supporters."

While the two clubs come from different countries and traditions, they share a common color that has become synonymous with each organization. The green jerseys worn by both the Cosmos and Santos Laguna have helped define their identities and provide a symbolic connection ahead of this international meeting.

As soccer fans from across the region gather at Hinchliffe Stadium, the match will serve as a celebration of competition, culture, and the enduring ability of the game to bring people together.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey.







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