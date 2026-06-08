Spokane Edges AC Boise 2-1 in Closely Contested USL Cup Clash

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise's Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign continued Saturday night with a hard-fought 2-1 road loss to Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

In a match that remained tightly contested for much of the evening, neither side was able to break through during a balanced first half that featured quality chances at both ends. Spokane found the breakthrough in the second half, scoring twice in a three-minute span before AC Boise responded with a goal of its own and mounted a late push for an equalizer.

Despite being outscored, AC Boise remained within striking distance throughout the match, finishing with nine shots and matching Spokane's four corner kicks while creating several dangerous opportunities in the closing minutes. The result concludes another competitive chapter in the regional rivalry as the clubs battled in Prinx Tires USL Cup play.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

Athletic Club Boise and Spokane Velocity played a tightly contested opening 45 minutes, with neither side able to establish sustained control. AC Boise generated early pressure through a pair of corner kicks in the opening minutes and nearly found a breakthrough in the 16th minute when Denys Kostyshyn forced a save from long range. Spokane answered with several dangerous opportunities of its own, including chances from Luis Gil and Neco Brett, but the visitors remained organized defensively to keep the match scoreless.

The evenly matched first half featured strong defensive play from both teams, limiting clear scoring opportunities despite a steady back-and-forth flow of possession. AC Boise came closest just before halftime when Joshua Yaro's header off a Blake Bodily corner sailed narrowly over the crossbar in stoppage time, sending the teams into the break level at 0-0.

SECOND HALF

The match remained balanced coming out of halftime as AC Boise created several promising opportunities, including consecutive chances from Philip Mayaka and a fast-break opportunity for Kostyshyn. Spokane goalkeeper Sean Lewis and AC Boise goalkeeper Jared Mazzola were each called into action as both sides searched for the opening goal in an increasingly physical contest.

Spokane broke through in the 71st minute when Camron Miller headed home a corner kick before doubling the lead just three minutes later through Andre Lewis. AC Boise responded immediately, pulling a goal back in the 76th minute when pressure in the box from Blake Bodily forced an own goal by Spokane. AC Boise continued to push forward late, creating chances through Joe Hanson, Jake Crull, and Omar Yehya in the closing minutes, but Spokane held on for a 2-1 victory despite a determined AC Boise comeback attempt.

Category Athletic Club Boise Spokane Velocity

Goals 1 2

Shots 9 8

Shots on Target 2 3

Possession 47.2% 52.8%

Pass Accuracy 85.6% 84.9%

Passes 451 518

Corners 4 4

Saves 1 2

Fouls 13 7

Yellow Cards 3 1

Lineup

Starting XI: Jared Mazzola; Jake Crull, Josh Yaro, Jonathan Ricketts; Nick Moon, Blake Bodily, Tumi Moshobane, Moussa Ndiaye, Philip Mayaka; Thomas Amang, Denys Kostyshyn

Substitutes Used: Keegan Oyler (65 ¬Â²), Luan Figueirôa Brito (65 ¬Â²), Joe Hanson (65 ¬Â²), Omar Yehya (69 ¬Â²), Jackson Stephens (79 ¬Â²)

Key Performances

Blake Bodily - Created constant pressure in Spokane's backline including a cross that resulted in an own-goal.

Philip Mayaka - Completed 60 passes at 86.7% accuracy while controlling much of the midfield possession.

Joe Hanson - Made an immediate impact off the bench, winning five duels and forcing a late save while helping spark AC Boise's attacking push.

Josh Yaro - Recorded first start with AC Boise playing the full 90 minutes and anchoring the defensive backline.

Implications & Up Next

Boise Returns Home for Continued USL League One Play

Athletic Club Boise returns home for the first time since May 27 when it hosts the Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. MDT at Athletic Club Boise Stadium. The match marks a return to USL League One play, where AC Boise currently sits seventh in the league standings.

USL Cup Continues in July

While the result marks a setback in Prinx Tires USL Cup play, Athletic Club Boise remains firmly in the mix as the competition continues. With one group-stage match remaining against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC on July 11 at 7:30 PM MDT at Athletic Club Boise Stadium, the club will have another opportunity to earn points and influence how things shake out.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"I actually thought a big focus this past week was how we defended, and for most of the game we didn't give them anything. We were really tight defensively, and while that came at a cost for some of our dynamic attacking play, we were treating this like a playoff game because, with it being the USL Cup, you can't really lose, but with all the results, it looks like it's going to come to the last day, so we still have a chance at home."

"When you're going through a tough spell, these are moments that, in long seasons, you have to get through. Obviously our squad is being tested right now, and it feels like whenever we make a tiny mistake, we get punished for it, and that's how this sport works sometimes.

It's just about sticking to our process and understanding that everyone is frustrated because we demand more of each other. The experienced guys understand it's never smooth sailing through a season, and these are the times when you have to come together. It's not going to just happen - we have to dig ourselves out of it. I have complete confidence in the group, and I think we're going to be just fine. It's about solving some of these problems, weathering these times, and becoming stronger as a unit."

Jared Mazzola | Goalkeeper

"I think the team did well, especially in the first half. Defending in our block, we were really good and really organized. There were just a couple moments in the second half where we couldn't keep that same organization, but I thought the team fought extremely hard and the subs made a huge impact and were able to change the game. Unfortunately, we got going a little bit too late, which is difficult, but that's what happens in these cup games unless you can score early on."

Josh Yaro | Defender

"Obviously it wasn't the result we were hoping for, but this is a group that's building something special. I'm happy I was able to make my debut for the club, but it's just a start. As a group, we're fighting to get ourselves back to winning ways, and while the result is unfortunate, I thought over the course of 90-plus minutes the team fought hard and tried to get back into the game. We've laid some foundations that we can build on positively going forward."







United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2026

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