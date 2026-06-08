Red-Hot Independence Face League Leaders Union Omaha Wednesday

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The league's two hottest teams are set to square off Wednesday night in the Queen City as Union Omaha comes to town to take on the Independence. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 7:30 PM

Who: Union Omaha

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their home Homage Kit.

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence

6-2-2 (3rd Place - 20 points)

Last Time Out: 5-1 win at FC Naples on June 3

Union Omaha

9-2-1 (1st Place - 28 points)

Last Time Out: 2-1 win vs. FC Naples on May 30

Head-To-Head

These two teams have faced off 11 times in their history, with Omaha holding the all-time series lead with five victories and three draws in the 11 meetings.. Last season, Union Omaha took down the Jacks in Matthews 2-1 on July 12 before dominating the game in Nebraska, winning 4-1 on August 20 to complete the season sweep. Charlotte's last victory over Omaha was the club's most famous victory, winning in penalties to advance to the USL League One Final on October 28, 2023.

Prince Saydee Making His Mark

After battling early season injury, Prince Saydee has returned with a bang, adding another goal and assist in Wednesday's victory at Naples. Saydee has scored the opening goal in the last two matches, both gorgeous goals on his terrific left foot.

An already potent attack, Saydee has further deepened the offensive strength for Head Coach Mike Jeffries to call upon.

"It's a good luxury to have everybody healthy and contributing," said Jeffries after Wednesday's win. "We want to continue playing at a high tempo. I think we've shown we can create goals in different ways. Sometimes it's through possession and movement, sometimes through counterattacks, and sometimes through pressure. Lately we've added a few goals from set pieces as well, which is important."

The Two Hottest Teams in the League

It will be a battle of early season giants on Wednesday night. While Charlotte is currently on a five-game winning streak, Omaha has strung together four wins of their own to maintain the league lead.

A strength of both teams? Scoring for fun.

The Jacks have had no issue finding the back of the net, scoring a league-high 25 goals in only 10 games. The Jacks lead the league in goals/game, shots/game, and shots on target/game. Meanwhile, Omaha is second with 22 goals scored. The Nebraska side leads the league in big chances created and sit second in shots/game and shots on target/game - all while maintaining the highest average possession percentage in the league.

Who to Watch For

Luis Alvarez has been on a tear for the Jacks. The midfielder has seven goal contributions in his last five games in all competitions, earning him three consecutive Team of the Week honors and as a candidate for the league's Player of the Month of May. He now sits tied at the top of the Golden Boot race with six goals.

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Omaha forward Diego Gutierrez has been lethal in front of goal, netting five goals on the campaign.

A big offseason signing, Kempes Tekiela joined Omaha from titleholders One Knox and has added dyamism to their midfield, adding five goal contributions.

Two Home Games This Week

We got Naples again!

A little over a week after taking them down in Florida, we go back at it with Naples Saturday night here in Charlotte.

Tickets start at only $8!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.