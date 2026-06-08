Hearts of Pine Acquire Midfielder Diego Gonzalez on Loan from Houston Dynamo 2

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Diego Gonzalez on loan from Houston Dynamo 2.

"We are excited to get this deal done for Diego," said Hearts of Pine Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "He is an exciting young talent who fills a need for us in the attacking midfield area, and we're looking forward to bringing him into the group."

Gonzalez joins Hearts with experience across the Houston Dynamo player pathway, having developed through the club's academy before signing his first professional contract with Houston Dynamo 2. A Houston native, Gonzalez has been part of the Dynamo system since joining the academy as a youth player and has gone on to establish himself as a dynamic midfield presence in MLS NEXT Pro.

Gonzalez enjoyed a standout 2024 season with Houston Dynamo 2, logging nearly 2,500 minutes, scoring six goals, and co-leading MLS NEXT Pro with 10 assists. His performances earned him a place on the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and helped position him as one of the league's top midfielders.

In 2025, Gonzalez continued to push toward first-team opportunities before a training injury interrupted his momentum and forced him into a long recovery process. Since returning to the field, he has continued working back into form while adding versatility to his game, including time in a deeper midfield role.

His arrival adds another high-level option to a Hearts midfield group that has been central to Portland's identity this season, while also providing important depth as the club navigates injuries and the demands of the USL League One schedule.

Known as an attacking midfielder with the ability to impact the game in possession, Gonzalez brings technical quality, vision, and experience to the Hearts midfield. His addition gives Portland another option in central areas as the club continues through the season.







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