Hearts Fall to Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Road Match

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Portland Hearts of Pine fell 5-1 to Brooklyn FC on Sunday afternoon in Prinx Tires USL Cup group play at Maimonides Park.

The match, which was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning in the area, opened with early pressure from the home side. Brooklyn broke through in the eighth minute when Markus Anderson headed in a ball over the top to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

Portland responded in the 19th minute through Aboubacar Camara. After latching onto a long ball out of the back, Camara raced toward goal and finished calmly past the goalkeeper to bring Hearts level at 1-1.

Brooklyn regained the lead in the 36th minute through Stefan Stojanovic, then added another just before halftime to take a 3-1 advantage into the break.

The hosts extended the lead in the 55th minute when Thomas Vancaeyezeele scored off a corner kick. Two minutes later, Portland was reduced to 10 men after JayTee Kamara received a red card. Brooklyn added its fifth in the 70th minute, with Anderson finishing his second goal of the afternoon.

The result marked a difficult road outing for Hearts, who entered the match coming off a strong start to Prinx Tires USL Cup play. Portland will now turn its focus back to USL League One action and a return to Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Up Next: Hearts of Pine are back home on Saturday, June 13, when they host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Fitzy. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2026

Hearts Fall to Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Road Match - Portland Hearts of Pine

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.