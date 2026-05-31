Hearts Rally Past Spokane Velocity for Thrilling 2-1 Win at Fitzy

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Hearts of Pine rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium, scoring twice in the second half in front of 6,256 supporters and turning a tense evening into one of the loudest celebrations of the season.

After a rainy and windy start to the day, conditions improved just in time for kickoff as supporters filled Fitzy and welcomed Hearts onto the field with scarves raised and chants echoing throughout the stadium. The energy carried into the opening whistle, with Portland and Spokane settling into a physical and competitive match from the start.

The first half saw Hearts enjoy long stretches of possession while looking for opportunities to break down Spokane's defensive shape. Portland moved the ball confidently through midfield and created several dangerous moments around the box, while Spokane looked to capitalize on quick transitions and chances in the attacking third.

Defender Joshua Drack played a key role in keeping the match scoreless through much of the opening half, breaking up multiple dangerous Spokane attacks and helping Portland maintain control defensively. Hearts goalkeeper Hunter Morse was also called into action on several occasions, making important saves to keep Hearts level.

Despite Portland's strong stretches of play, Spokane found a breakthrough just before halftime. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Spokane's Shavon John-Brown rose to meet a cross inside the box and headed home the opening goal, sending the visitors into the locker room with a 1-0 advantage.

"At halftime, I told them I can't be the only one who believes. There's very little I can do over there," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "They're more than capable, but they had to believe it themselves and then go act like it."

The second half brought a different response from Hearts.

Portland came out with greater urgency after the break and immediately began applying pressure in Spokane's half. A dangerous corner kick early in the half nearly produced an equalizer, while several attacking sequences forced Spokane to spend extended periods defending inside its own end.

That pressure finally paid off in the 62nd minute.

After an attacking sequence developed inside the box, Aboubacar Camara reacted first to a loose ball and delivered a composed finish that found the inside of the post before crossing the line. The goal brought Fitzpatrick Stadium to life as supporters erupted in celebration and Hearts suddenly found themselves with renewed momentum.

"We felt like if we just kept putting pressure on them, they were going to make mistakes at some point," said Camara. "We kept pressing, we got the goal, and then the crowd got into it again. At that point, we felt like we were going to get the second one too."

With the match level, Portland continued to push forward while maintaining defensive discipline at the other end. One of the biggest moments of the night came in the 69th minute when Spokane broke free on goal with a chance to retake the lead. Morse stood tall, making a crucial one-on-one save to keep the match tied and preserve Hearts' momentum.

"In the first half, we were moving the ball, but we were doing it too slowly. We were kind of playing at their level. In the second half, we came out and just did what we were supposed to do," said JT Kamara.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the 79th minute.

Kamara once again found himself at the center of the action, combining with Matteo Kidd in a quick passing sequence near the top of the box before unleashing a powerful strike into the upper left corner. The finish gave Portland its first lead of the night and sparked one of the loudest reactions Fitzy has seen this season, with supporters jumping, chanting, and celebrating throughout the stadium.

Spokane continued to push numbers forward during the final minutes, creating pressure through set pieces and late attacking opportunities. Hearts absorbed the pressure and defended several dangerous moments, while Ollie Wright and the Portland attack continued to press and force Spokane to work for every possession.

As stoppage time ticked away, the crowd grew louder with every clearance and challenge. Portland successfully managed the closing moments to secure all three points and complete the comeback victory.

"For them to fight back and get the result, and be able to smile and kind of shake some of the burden off everything that's gone on this year, that's important," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "We haven't had a lot of good news this season."

For Hearts, the result was another example of the resilience that has become a defining characteristic of the group. After falling behind just before halftime, Portland responded with two second-half goals, key defensive stops, and a performance that rewarded the energy and belief of the supporters who packed Fitzpatrick Stadium.

"We wanted this game so bad," said Kamara. "We knew what happened the last time we played them, and we knew they were going to come here looking for revenge. We've got a lot of injuries right now, but at the end of the day, we won. That's what matters."

Up next, Hearts travel to Corpus Christi Sports Complex to take on Corpus Christi FC on June 3rd.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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