Kickers Draw AC Boise 2-2 in Hard Fought Battle at Home

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers earned a hard fought point on the table, securing a 2-2 draw against AC Boise on Saturday evening at City Stadium. Richmond controlled much of the opening 60 minutes and built a two-goal advantage before a late push from the visitors set up the eventual draw.

The Kickers created chances from the opening whistle and were rewarded midway through the first half when Austin Amer broke the deadlock with a ball from outside the box off a corner. Richmond doubled its lead early in the second half after a well-placed ball from Tarik Pannholzer found Lucca Dourado behind the Boise defense. AC Boise mounted a late comeback with two goals in the final 15 minutes to bring the match to a 2-2 draw.

Boise was led by Nick Moon who equalized for the visiting side.

Breaking Down The Action

Darwin Espinal got the first look at goal in the first minute, but his shot drifted just past the post.

AC Boise tested Richmond early, but Yann Fillion reached up to tip the shot away in the 5th minute.

Boise created multiple opportunities inside the box, but Hayden Anderson cleared two attempts before Fillion stopped the attack in the 7th minute.

Austin Amer stepped onto a loose ball off a corner in the 22nd minute and fired it into the back of the net to give Richmond the early advantage, 1-0.

Pannholzer won possession and carried the ball the length of the field before sending a shot just wide of the target in the 26th minute.

Richmond earned a free kick in the 34th minute, and the resulting header was tipped away by the goalkeeper.

The halftime whistle blew with Richmond up 1-0.

Sean Vinberg entered the match for Dakota Barnathan at halftime.

Boise threatened from the left side of the box in the 48th minute, but Fillion made a diving save.

Pannholzer played a long ball forward to Dourado, who carried it into the box and finished to double the lead in the 52nd minute, 2-0.

Josh Kirkland and Landon Johnson came on for Dourado and Pannholzer in the 61st minute.

Ali Sasankhah entered the match for Amer in the 66th minute.

Boise broke toward the box, but Fillion came off his line to clear the danger in the 69th minute.

Tyler Freeman came on for Owen O'Malley in the 74th minute.

AC Boise cut Richmond's lead in half in the 79th minute on a goal by Denys Kostyshyn, making it 2-1.

Nick Moon found the equalizer for Boise late in the 87th minute, 2-2.

Richmond and AC Boise played to a 2-2 draw.

Notable Numbers

1: Austin Amer scored his first goal as a Kicker.

3: Dourado scored his third goal of the season and first in the USL1 play.

6: Hayden Anderson totaled six clearances on the night.

6: Yann Fillion totaled six saves in the match.

9: Saturday marked Richmond's ninth USL1 Regular Season match of the season and fourth at home.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

14: Saturday marked Richmond's 14th match of the season across all competitions.

17: Richmond tallied 17 shots on the night.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

65: Head Coach Darren Sawatzky secured his 65 career USL1 victory. Sawatzky became the winningest coach in League One's history on May 1, 2026, passing former Greenville Head Coach John Harkes (62 wins).

Series History

With the result Richmond now holds a 0-0-1 record against AC Boise all-time.

The Richmond Kickers will face on the road at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Up Next

Richmond will travel to Segra Field to face Loudoun United FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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