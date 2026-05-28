Richmond Falls 5-0 against Chattanooga in Rainy Road Matchup

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers fell 5-0 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on a rainy Wednesday evening at CHI Memorial Stadium. In a game characterized by rainy conditions, the Kickers were unable to convert on key opportunities throughout the contest.

Chattanooga took hold of the lead in the opening five minutes of play and did not let go of the lead, scoring goals in the 11th, 49th, 58th and 81st minutes en route to the win.

The Red Wolves were led by Ropapa Mensah who scored a brace and logged five shots for the team.

Breaking Down The Action

Mensah opened the game's scoring with a fifth-minute strike that snuck past Kickers goalie Yann Fillion.

In the 11th minute Omar Gomez found the back of the net, doubling the Red Wolves' lead, 2-0.

At the 24-minute mark, a Kickers free kick opened the door to Richmond's first shot attempts of the contest. The ball would be corralled by the Red Wolves.

The high-scoring Red Wolves affair continued into the second half, as Matt Bentley found paydirt in the 49th minute, 3-0.

Chattanooga scored their fourth goal of the matchup at the 58-minute mark.

Austin Amer, Daniel Moore and Landon Johnson made their first appearances of the game for Ali Sasankhah, Josh Kirkland and Mujeeb Murana respectively in the 60th minute.

Beckett Howell took to the field for Hayden Anderson in the 71st minute.

Mensah scored the fifth Red Wolves goal of the evening and his second of the match in the 81st minute.

The final whistle sounded with the score 5-0 in favor of Chattanooga.

Notable Numbers

3: Darwin Espinal tallied three shots tonight.

8: Wednesday marked Richmond's eighth USL1 Regular Season match of the season and fifth on the road.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

12: Richmond tallied 12 shots on the evening.

13: Wednesday marked Richmond's 13th match of the season across all competitions

14: Sam Layton totaled 14 clearances in the match.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed 10,000 USL1 Regular Season minutes during the match.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 6-13-2 record against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on July 10, 2025, with Chattanooga taking the 2-0 win at City Stadium.

The Kickers last win over Chattanooga was a 2-1 victory on Oct. 26, 2024 at City Stadium.

Up Next

The Kickers host AC Boise for the first time ever at City Stadium on Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for Military Appreciation Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 27, 2026

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