Chattanooga Red Wolves to Host Deaf Awareness Day

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC are set to host an official Deaf Day on May 30th, at their home match against Charlotte Independence.

What is it to reach out to the community? Is it making player appearances? Bringing sizable groups out for a game? Staying around after a busy match, when it's late and everyone's tired, to hang out with and get to know fans? Is it admitting that, without a devoted fan base, no soccer club has the capacity to survive?

It's all of those things, and so much more. This year, the Red Wolves are pressing farther and farther into the community than ever before, making a rich outreach to the Deaf community in Chattanooga and the surrounding cities.

"We're always searching for ways to welcome each facet of the Chattanooga community," said General Manager John White, "and we've taken significant excitement from our collaboration with Partnership Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services and Chattanooga Deaf Club."

If there's one thing the Red Wolves want to Deaf to know, it's that they are welcome at CHI Memorial Stadium. More than just welcomed, they will be intentionally accommodated. From discounted seating to a group of interpreters, everything has been set in place to usher the Deaf in with open arms.

"We want to be known as the Deaf-friendly soccer club of Chattanooga," John said. "And being friendly and welcoming to everyone means everyone."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 27, 2026

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