Forward Madison FC Sign Striker Hakim Karamoko on Loan from D.C. United

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Forward, Hakim Karamoko, on loan from MLS Club, D.C. United, pending league and federation approval. The 20-year-old New York-native will bolster the FMFC attack for the rest of the season.

"Hakim is a player I've tracked closely since his dominant college career with NC State and we're thrilled to bring him in on loan from DC United," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He brings an exciting blend of speed, strength and skill to our attack and I'm confident he'll have an instant impact on the field."

Originally from New York, New York, the 6-foot striker began his soccer career at Manhattan Soccer Club where he found major success including winning the USL Youth Super Y National Finals Golden Boot.

In 2023, Karamoko kicked off his collegiate career with North Carolina State University. Over his freshman and sophomore years competing with the Wolfpack he appeared in 31 matches, scoring 11 goals and tallying three assists. He picked up several notable accolades along the way including ACC All-Freshman Team, United Soccer Coaches NCAA D1 Men's All-South Region First Team and All-ACC Second Team selections.

Karamoko was selected 10th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United. He made his MLS debut with D.C. that April against Philadelphia Union. In May of that same year he started in the Club's U.S. Open Cup match against Charleston Battery, logging 120 minutes and helping lead the team to a 2-0 victory.

Following the U.S. Open Cup win, Karamoko was loaned out to USL Championship side, Loudoun United FC, in late May where he made nine appearances and notched one assist.

"I'm super excited to be part of Forward Madison," Karamoko said. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, being involved and making a run for the title this year. Can't wait to get started. Go Flamingos!"

Karamoko will join the Flamingos just as their season starts to heat up with their first USL League One home match of the year slated for this Friday, May 29th against Corpus Christi FC at Breese Stevens Field. Karamoko's skill and high-level experience will be a welcome addition to the Madison attack as the Club looks to ramp things up with their long stretch of home matches finally on the horizon.

Fans can support Karamoko and Forward Madison FC by exploring season ticket options as well as flex plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.







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