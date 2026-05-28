Union Omaha Earns Late 2-1 Victory over the Cosmos
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos News Release
The New York Cosmos fell 2-1 to Union Omaha on Wednesday night at Hinchliffe Stadium. After a physical and tightly contested opening half, both sides went into the break scoreless with the Cosmos holding firm defensively despite Union Omaha controlling stretches of possession.
Union Omaha broke through in the 60th minute as Josué Gómez opened the scoring for the visitors. The Cosmos responded with increased urgency and found an equalizer in the 80th minute through Anderson Holt, who brought New York level late in the second half. The match appeared headed toward a draw after Union Omaha missed a penalty in the 85th minute, but Kemps Waldemar Tekiela found a stoppage-time winner in the 90'+4 minute to secure all three points for the visitors. Despite a resilient second-half response, the Cosmos were unable to hold on late at home.
MATCH DETAILS
NEW YORK COSMOS 1-2 UNION OMAHA
NEW YORK COSMOS (4-1-4-1): Garcia; Holt, Chavez, Cabrera, Galazzini; Sidoel; Zielonka, Mendonca, Spengler, Jawneh; Guenzatti.
Subs: Noecker, Milovanov, Puentes, Bohui, Morabito, Materazzi, Guarino, Chan. Coach: Corti.
UNION OMAHA (4-2-3-1): Nuhu; Malone, Owusu, Jiba, Lawrence; Gavilanes, Wootton; Gutiérrez, Gómez, Borczak; Guidiri.
Subs: Boudadi, Cabral, Botello-Faz, Tekiela, Ors, Jensen, Kallman. Coach: Dominic Casciato.
Goals: 60 ¬Â² Gómez (OMA), 80 ¬Â² Holt (C), 90'+4 Tekiela (OMA).
Bookings: 24 ¬Â² Owusu (OMA), 31 ¬Â² Guidiri (OMA), 45'+2 Mendonca (C), 49 ¬Â² Malone (OMA), 75 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C), 90'+3 Bohui (C).
Match Stats:
Possession: Cosmos 35.9% - Union Omaha 64.1%
Shots: Cosmos 22 - Union Omaha 13
Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - Union Omaha 7
Corners: Cosmos 5 - Union Omaha 7
Saves: Cosmos 4 - Union Omaha 2
Fouls: Cosmos 17 - Union Omaha 13
Yellow Cards: Cosmos 3 - Union Omaha 3
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