Cosmos Return Home for Matchday 9 against League Leaders Union Omaha

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return home to Hinchliffe Stadium for Matchday 9 of the 2026 USL League One season, looking to respond following a difficult road result against AV Alta FC. Despite the setback, the club continues to build throughout the season, with new additions to the squad bringing added depth and competition as the team works to put all the pieces together.

Now, the challenge only grows larger as the Cosmos prepare to face Union Omaha, currently sitting at the top of the USL League One standings. Known as one of the league's most consistent clubs, Omaha enters the matchup as an early benchmark for the Cosmos and another opportunity for the squad to measure itself against top competition.

The Cosmos will look to lean on the resilience and attacking quality they have shown in recent weeks, particularly at home where the energy of Hinchliffe Stadium has continued to grow match after match. With the season beginning to take shape, every point becomes increasingly important as the Cosmos fight to climb the table and establish consistency in league play.

Wednesday night also marks Education Night at Hinchliffe Stadium, celebrating learning and youth engagement throughout the community. As excitement continues to build ahead of the FIFA World Cup coming to the region next year, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Sticker Collection Album.

Kickoff is set for Wednesday, May 27 at 7 PM at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

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