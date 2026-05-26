Charlotte Independence Midfielder Jefferson Amaya Called up by El Salvador

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that midfielder Jefferson Amaya has been called up to the El Salvador Men's National Team for the upcoming FIFA international window.

Amaya, 22, earns his second senior national team call-up after previously joining El Salvador earlier this year prior to signing with the Jacks during the offseason in March.

El Salvador is scheduled to play two international friendlies as part of its preparations for the 2026 CONCACAF Nations League. La Selecta will face South Korea on June 3 before taking on Qatar on June 6.

In his first professional season, Amaya has made an immediate impact for Charlotte following a standout collegiate career at High Point University. The midfielder has scored two goals while totaling 546 minutes across eight league starts for the Independence.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.