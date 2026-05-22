The New York Cosmos Bring the Cosmos Soccer Zone to All Seven Flag Cities Fan Festivals

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos will bring the game directly into the community this summer through the Cosmos Soccer Zone, a grassroots soccer activation that will be present at all seven Flag Cities watch parties across Northern New Jersey.

As part of Goya Presents Flag Cities in Partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, the Cosmos Soccer Zone will provide young fans and families with an interactive soccer experience designed to celebrate the world's game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Operated by Cosmos staff, the Soccer Zone will feature youth soccer clinics, instructional sessions, soccer activities, and skills-based programming for kids attending the festivals. Select sessions will also feature appearances from Cosmos coaches and players throughout the summer.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Cosmos on social media for future announcements regarding player appearances, special guests, and additional Soccer Zone programming.

In addition to the youth clinics and soccer programming, the Cosmos will maintain an activation tent at every Flag Cities event where supporters can:

Learn more about the Cosmos and the club's growing presence in North Jersey

Purchase official Cosmos merchandise

Secure tickets for upcoming Cosmos matches at Hinchliffe Stadium

Connect with club staff and community representatives

The club views the initiative as an opportunity to continue building connections within the community while helping grow the sport of soccer during a historic moment for the region.

"With the world's eyes turning toward soccer and the World Cup arriving in our backyard, this is an opportunity for us to be present in the community and make the game accessible for the next generation of fans and players," said Sandra Navarro Davalos, Community Relations Manager for the New York Cosmos.

Goya Presents Flag Cities in Partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health is a regional fan festival series celebrating global soccer culture throughout the summer. Held in the days leading up to matches at MetLife Stadium, the festivals will feature live match broadcasts, international food and beverage vendors, beer gardens, DJs, live music, cultural performances, youth clinics, soccer challenges, family activities, artisan vendors, and merchandise experiences.

2026 Flag Cities Schedule

Friday, June 12 - Columbus Drive | Jersey City

Sunday, June 14 - Overpeck Park | Bergen County

Sunday, June 21 - Laurel Hill Park | Secaucus

Wednesday, June 24 - Mulberry Commons | Newark

Friday, June 26 - Riggin Memorial Field | East Rutherford

Sunday, June 28 - Stephen Gregg Park | Bayonne

Friday, July 3 - Hinchliffe Stadium | Paterson

The final stop of the Flag Cities series on July 3 will hold special significance for the Cosmos as the event comes home to Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson. Set against one of the most historic venues in American sports, the Flag Cities finale will bring together soccer, culture, and community in the home of the Cosmos. With the club hosting the event at Hinchliffe Stadium, supporters will have the opportunity to experience the Cosmos Soccer Zone in the same stadium where the club competes in USL League One, further connecting the global energy of the World Cup with the local passion for the game throughout North Jersey.

The Cosmos Soccer Zone will serve as one of the central soccer-focused activations throughout the series, bringing together community, culture, and the game itself in a uniquely North Jersey environment.

For more information and tickets, visit FlagCities.com.







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