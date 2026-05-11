St. Joseph's Health Named Official Hospital and Physical Therapy Partner of the New York Cosmos

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos are thrilled to announce a partnership with St. Joseph's Health, naming the renowned healthcare organization as the club's Official Hospital and Physical Therapy Partner for the 2026 season.

The partnership brings together two North Jersey institutions rooted in community, performance and care, reinforcing the Cosmos' commitment to providing best-in-class support for its players while deepening its connection to the North Jersey community.

As part of the agreement, St. Joseph's Health will serve as the official provider of athletic training and medical services for the Cosmos throughout the 2026 season. This includes dedicated on-site athletic training support across all training sessions and matchdays, ensuring players receive consistent, high-level care both on and off the pitch.

"This partnership is about aligning with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and community," said Baye Adofo-Wilson, Majority Owner and Managing Partner of the New York Cosmos. "St. Joseph's Health plays a vital role in the community and region and together we are building a foundation that supports our players while strengthening our connection to the people we represent."

St. Joseph's Health will be featured prominently throughout the Cosmos matchday experience at Hinchliffe Stadium, including in-stadium signage and as a sleeve partner on all Cosmos home and away kits during the 2026 season.

"We are honored to provide the Cosmos with the exceptional care that St. Joseph's Health and our clinicians are known for," said Dustin M. Riccio, MD, President and CEO, St. Joseph's Health. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the community we serve."

The partnership will also extend beyond the pitch through a series of community-driven initiatives. Cosmos players will participate in multiple appearances at St. Joseph's Health facilities, including visits to the Children's Hospital, reinforcing a shared commitment to impact and outreach across the region.







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