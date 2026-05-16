Cosmos Earn Late 3-2 Victory over Westchester SC in USL Cup Clash

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos earned a dramatic 3-2 victory over Westchester SC on Friday night at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Prinx Tires USL Cup play. The Cosmos struck first just before halftime when Sebastián Guenzatti found the back of the net in the 43rd minute to give New York a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Westchester responded quickly in the second half as Koen Blommestijn equalized in the 47th minute before Ermin Mackic gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage in the 69th minute. The Cosmos answered late with a strong push forward, leveling the match in the 81st minute through Nick Mendonca. Deep into stoppage time, Christian Koffi delivered the winner in the 90'+4 minute to complete the comeback and secure all three points on the road for New York.

MATCH DETAILS

WESTCHESTER SC 2-3 NEW YORK COSMOS

WESTCHESTER SC (4-1-4-1): Marinelli; Pierre, Bouman, Powder, Jennings; Armas; Guezen, McGlynn, Evans, Burko; Blommestijn.

Subs: Mackic, Powder, Jimenez, Diaz, Dickerson, Timchenko, Santucci. Coach: Dave Carton.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-3-3): Garcia; Holt, Noecker, Mason, Morabito; Spengler, Mendonca, Milovanov; Koffi, Guenzatti, Zielonka.

Subs: Puentes, Bohui, Guarino, Manzano, Backus, Stephani. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 43 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C), 47 ¬Â² Blommestijn (WCH), 69 ¬Â² Mackic (WCH), 81 ¬Â² Mendonca (C), 90'+4 Koffi (C).

Bookings: 35 ¬Â² Mendonca (C), 36 ¬Â² Armas (WCH), 85 ¬Â² Bohui (C), 85 ¬Â² Jimenez (WCH), 89 ¬Â² Bouman (WCH).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 50.1% - Westchester 49.9%

Shots: Cosmos 9 - Westchester 11

Shots on Target: Cosmos 6 - Westchester 4

Corners: Cosmos 3 - Westchester 5

Saves: Cosmos 2 - Westchester 3

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 2 - Westchester 3







United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026

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