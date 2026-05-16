Independence Prevail in Penalties against Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence took down the defending USL Championship winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds in penalties Friday night in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Christy Manzinga scored the opening goal for the Independence in the 22nd minute - a goal that stood as the winner until the 81st minute when Jorge Garcia pulled Pittsburgh level. In penalties, the Jacks scored all four from the spot and Matt Levy came up large, making two saves to seal it in front of a fired-up Supporters' Section.

Controlling much of the play early, the Independence posed a serious threat to strike early. Christopher Jaime weaved his way through Riverhounds for the game's first strong opportunity in the 11th minute, one that needed to be parried away by Mitch Budler.

Back came the Riverhounds and Reudd Manin came to the rescue. Pittsburgh forward Trevor Amann rounded a charging Levy in the 18th minute and stared at an open net, but Manin covered his goalie beautifully, clearing it off the line.

In the 22nd minute, the goal did come. It was a rapid-fire move from Charlotte, as Luis Alvarez sprayed it wide to Prince Saydee. Saydee waited and slipped in the underlapping Clay Dimick. The captain's cross found Enzo Martinez, whose strike hit Manzinga and the striker calmly settled and finished for his second goal in all competitions.

After continuing to control play into the second half, the Riverhounds started to slowly turn the tide, desperate for the equalizer. Levy came up with his best save in regulation in the 71st minute. After Manzinga failed to clear, Victor Souza attempted a lobbing effort over the goalkeeper, but Levy got just enough of his fingertip to tap it over the crossbar.

Pushing more for the tie, the Riverhounds struck in the 81st minute. Albert Dikwa's cross made it all the way to the back post and in stride, Garcia sweetly struck the bouncing ball past Levy at the near post to equalize.

Manin had the final chance of regulation. Jon Bakero's whipped-in set piece deflected off a Pittsburgh head and onto Manin's, but the defender couldn't guide it on frame, sending the game into penalties.

The confidence was clear from Charlotte, looking for their second win over a Championship side this season. Alvarez started the spot kicks with a panenka and Levy came up with his first save in the second round on Charles Ahl. After Souaibou Marou buried Charlotte's fourth straight penalty, Levy guessed correctly against Robbie Mertz and was immediately enthralled by his teammates as the Jacks grabbed an extra pivotal point in the Group 6 race.

POST-GAME SOUND

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the team performance:

"Thought we started really well. We started with confidence, moved the ball well, and did a good job getting out of pressure. I thought in the first half we managed the game really well, got the goal, and up until about the 33rd minute, I felt we were in a really good spot heading into halftime. We needed to recognize the game could've stayed 1-0 and lock it down, but I thought we struggled to adapt our style of play in that moment. Still, it was great to get the extra point in penalties. It helps put us, at least, to where we have some control over our destiny in the cup."

Jeffries on the penalty shootout:

"The shootout was good. Like all teams, we practice penalties, and the guys stepped up with confidence. I thought they were all really well-taken penalties. We also have a lot of confidence in Matt in those situations, and he came up with two big saves. He read almost all of them well and made the plays when we needed them. That was a huge plus for us."

Matt Levy on his penalty excellence and celebration:

"There's no pressure for us in that moment, so you can play freely, and that's something I love to thrive in. I just try to take advantage of it and have some fun with it. As for the celebration, I don't really know what I did. I just saw the stairs and ran up them. I actually remember being in a similar penalty situation in college, and when I watched the video back, I noticed I didn't jump into the crowd. That's something I'd always wanted to do, so when I had the opportunity this time, I took it."

Enzo Martinez on the confidence this team exudes:

"Did you see the first penalty? For a guy [Alvarez] to step up and chip it like that takes a lot of courage. Honestly, that summed up the game for us tonight - from the first minute, the group showed the courage to play. If you watch the goal back, we made the decision to play out of the back, and it was quality football from start to finish. It was a great team goal. The courage and ability this team has to play the game the right way is what gets us results."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026

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