Greenville Triumph Re-Signs Luis "Chapa" Herrera for Two More Years

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer today announced the re-signing of Luis "Chapa" Herrera, extending the defensive midfielder's contract with the Greenville Triumph for two additional seasons. Herrera, a native of El Paso, Texas, first joined the club in 2024 and has become a familiar and valued presence in the Triumph's midfield.

Before his professional career, Herrera worked in construction while competing in regional tournaments in his spare time. He was spotted at a local tournament in 2018, earned a tryout with El Paso Locomotive FC, and signed ahead of their inaugural season - making his dream of playing professional football a reality. Over five seasons with the club, he became one of only four players in club history to reach 102 appearances, earned the captain's armband, and helped lead the team to back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2019 and 2020.

Herrera signed with the Triumph ahead of the 2024 season and has continued to bring experience, leadership, and defensive stability to the club. His re-signing reflects Greenville Pro Soccer's commitment to player development both on and off the pitch-curating a roster of players who compete with excellence and invest in the community they represent.

"Chapa has been such an important part of the team since joining us in 2024," said Zach Prince, general manager and sporting director of Greenville Pro Soccer. "His experience, professionalism, and commitment to this club make him exactly the kind of player we want to build around. We believe in developing players who compete with excellence and give back to the communities they call home, and Chapa embodies that. We're thrilled to have him here for two more years."

"I'm very happy to be staying in Greenville," said Herrera. " This community has embraced me since day one. I feel at home here and I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together over the next two seasons."

Fans will have a chance to see Herrera in action when the Triumph host the Richmond Kickers on May 9 at Clemson University's Riggs Field. The match also serves as the club's final home game before opening GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station on June 3-a major milestone for professional soccer in the Upstate. For tickets and more information, visit www.greenvilletriumph.com.







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