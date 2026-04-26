First Meeting Ends in Frustration on the Road

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Pittsburgh, PA - In the first-ever meeting between the Greenville Triumph and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Greenville's bid to replicate last season's cup run hit an early roadblock in a 3-0 defeat.

The Riverhounds wasted little time setting the tone, opening the scoring in the 8th minute as Trevor Amann finished a cross from Robbie Mertz. Greenville looked to respond quickly, with Connor Evans registering the club's first attempt on goal just three minutes later.

Chances followed but couldn't be converted. Ivan Agyaakwah tested from distance in the 25th minute, while the back line was forced into key defensive moments. Daniel Wu delivered a crucial stop in the 35th minute that resulted in an offside call, then produced a standout clearance off the underside of the crossbar just minutes later as Pittsburgh pressed for a second.

In the 42nd minute, Max Viera capitalized on a rebound after an initial save from Seth Torman, extending Pittsburgh's lead just before halftime.

Greenville made adjustments coming out of the break, with Ezra White entering in the 46th minute. The Triumph showed resilience defensively, including a key block from Brandon Fricke in the 53rd minute, but Pittsburgh struck again in the 60th. Amann secured his brace, finishing off an assist from Jackson Wälti to make it 3-0.

Despite edging possession at 51.6%, Greenville couldn't find a breakthrough in the attacking third. A corner in the 73rd minute and Herrera's season debut shortly after showed late intent, but the gap remained out of reach.

"Honestly, it was a mix of emotions," said Chapa. "I was really happy to be back out there after the injury, but at the same time disappointed with the result. Still, it means a lot to be back with the team and help in any way I can."

The Triumph now shift focus back to league play, traveling to face rivals Union Omaha next weekend May 2nd at 9:00 PM EST.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

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