Forward Madison FC Fall to Lexington SC in First Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Match Action

Harms made the first big play of the match with a big diving save in the 3' tonight in Lexington. Forward had their first real opportunity in the 11' when Edwards launched an incredible throw into the box that connected with a Forward head, but went just wide of the goal. Forward found two more dangerous chances for themselves in the 19' off of back-to-back corners from McCamy but were unable to connect. The Mingos continued to control the tempo of the match, creating chances and looking dangerous in the final third. Harms came up big again in the 29' with another diving save to keep the match scoreless after a rocket from former Mingo, Aaron Molloy. Despite a tremendous first half for the 'Gos, Lexington struck first in the 40' when Zengue broke through with an awkward half-volley that sent the ball into the corner of the net. Harms made yet another unbelievable save in the 43' off the tip of his gloves. Edwards put one on frame in 45' that forced a big save from Lexington. Forward found a late half equalizer in 45'+1 when McCamy sent a beautiful ball in from the corner that Edwards buried with a diving header.

The second half started off fairly slowly with neither side finding too much in the final third. That all changed in the 64' when Lexington's Jacob Greene got a final touch on a set piece that sent the ball deflecting into the back of the Forward net. Things took another turn in Lexington's favor in the 68' when they found a third goal from Epps. The Flamingos found some luck in the 70' when a ball ricocheted off the post, into the face of Zengue and found the back of the net to bring Forward back within one. Lexington shut the door in 90'+2 when Goodrum added a fourth for Lexington. Despite a valiant effort, Madison head home with zero points from Lexington in the first round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Goal Summary

1-0 LEX, Zengue (39')

1-1 MAD, Edwards (45'+1)

2-1 LEX, Greene (64')

3-1 LEX Epps (68')

3-2 MAD Own Goal Zengue (70')

4-2 LEX Goodrum (90'+2)

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, LEX - Goodrum (22')

Yellow, LEX - Burks (35')

Next Match

Next up, the Flamingos get back to league play as they head South to take on Sarasota Paradise.This match will take place on Saturday, May 2nd at Premier Sports Complex at Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, Florida. Fans can catch the match at the Official Watch Party in the Forward Club with the doors opening at 5:30pm and kickoff set for 6:30.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #3 Edwards (Kanyane 69'), #4 McCamy, #9 R. Carmichael, #11 N'goubou, #12 Torres (Machasen 58'), #13 Humphrey (C), #14 Annor Gyamfi (Bolma 69'), #16 Castro (Romanshyn 69') #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma (Toure 75')

SUBS: Shannon,Manske

LEX: #17 Semmle, #2 Greene (Hafferty 83'), #5 Burks, #4 Ordoñez, #23 Brown (Adedokun 63'), #16 Ferri, #6 Molloy, #7 Epps, #18 Henry-Scott (Blessing 63'), #12 Zengue, #9 Goodrum

SUBS: #14 Caborn, #21 Muir, #8 Firmino, #20 Yosef, #19 Scott, #40 Addams







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

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