Match Preview: 4.19 NYC v MAD

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

This weekend's trip to New York marks the fourth consecutive away league match for the Mingos as they continue their long early-season road trip. Coming off of their first loss of the season last week in Omaha, Forward will enter this match motivated to get back to winning ways-continuing to pick up valuable points on the road. With this being the first-even match between storied-club, New York Cosmos, and Forward Madison, this milestone match is sure to produce vintage moments on the pitch. Madison will look to a red hot JT Harms to keep up his unbelievable performances between the sticks. Harms has only allowed one goal this season coming from a PK in last week's Bird Battle in Omaha. With his steadiness in goal and a strong FMFC attacking threat in front of him, the 'Gos are primed to get back to the win column this Sunday. Fans can catch the match at the official watch party in the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field at 1pm CST.

LAST MATCH RECAP - OMA v MAD

This match started fairly evenly with possession shared almost 50/50. Harms started off strong making several early stops to keep the Owls off the scoresheet. Madison put up a beautiful chance from the corner in the 20' but were unable to find the connection. Harms was kept on his toes having to make three saves within the first half hour. The bird battle was scoreless at the half.

The second half began with a big chance for Forward with a set piece free kick, but the Gos were unable to capitalize. Kanyane had a nice strike in the 50' but it sailed over the top bar. Harms took a nasty knock, but was able to recover and stay in the match. Fresh legs entered the pitch for the Mingos in the 60' to try jumpstart the offense. Munjoma ripped a gorgeous shot in the 70' but it was ever so slightly off the mark. Madison started to wake up in the second half playing much more aggressively on the attack. The Mingos had their best opportunity of the game in the 76' when Annor went 1v1 with the Omaha keeper, but he couldn't put it away. Omaha was awarded a heavily contested penalty in the 78' and converted. Madison didn't give up on the match and kept on the attack. Gebhard forced a big save in the 90' as the 'Gos tried to claw their way back into this one. Despite fighting to the final whistle, Madison couldn't find an equalizer and ended the match down a goal to Omaha.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on New York Cosmos

Keep 'er steady: It will be business as usual for goalkeeper, JT Harms, who has been playing at an unbelievable level so far this season. If Harms can continue to stick to his script, and maintain his consistency in goal, Forward will continue to find success.

Trust the Gaffer: Head Coach, Matt Glaeser, was awarded "Coach of the Month" honors by the league for his leadership in March. Glaeser and the rest of the technical staff have done an outstanding job forming cohesion and consistency in an almost entirely new roster of players this season. Their guidance and gameplan have found early success for the club and will continue to keep the team on course.

We're Ghana score: Both hailing from Ghana's capital city, Accra, the dynamic duo of Stephen Annor and Josh Bolma fuel each other's drive for the scoresheet. Don't be surprised to see these two connecting for points this season.

MATCH PREVIEW: 4.19 NYC v MAD

SNAPSHOT: #NYC v MAD

Sunday, April 19th

1PM CST Kickoff

Hinchliffe Stadium

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party- Forward Club

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 2-1-0

NYC: 2-3-0







United Soccer League One Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.