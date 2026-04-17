One Knox SC to Take Open Cup Magic to Columbus

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Following Wednesday night's historic penalty kick victory, One Knoxville SC will look to keep its 'cupset' momentum going.

Reaching the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup for the first time ever, One Knox now prepares to head to Ohio where it will face Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew on Wednesday, April 29 for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Scotts Miracle-Gro Field.

Of the 17 clubs from USL League One that entered the 2026 edition of the Open Cup, One Knox is the last one remaining, joining USL Championship side's Louisville City FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, along with 13 clubs from MLS.

One Knox arrives in the fourth round of the tournament after it outlasted DC United at Audi Field in the Round of 32, thanks to Kyle Linhares' penalty kick winner that clinched the match after goalkeeper Jonathan Burke made a save in the sixth round of penalties. Forward Babacar Diene opened the scoring in the 75th minute, followed by a brace from Denis Krioutchenkov in the 78th and 113th minute.

Wednesday's win marked just the third time in the tournament's history that a USL1 side toppled an MLS club. The two previous times both occurred in the Round of 32 of the 2022 Open Cup where Union Omaha defeated Chicago Fire FC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC beat Real Salt Lake.

Beginning its US Open Cup account back in mid-Match, One Knox has cleared every test in its way thus far with a 3-1 win over SC Vistula Garfield in the First Round and another penalty kick victory over Asheville City SC in the Second Round.

Before it resumes it run in the tournament in Columbus, One Knox returns to Covenant Health Park on Saturday for a USL1 match against Charlotte Independence (tickets). It will then travel to face USL-C's FC Tulsa on April 25 for the first match of Group 3 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 16, 2026

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