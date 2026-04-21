Three One Knox Players Take Team of the Week Honors

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - To the victor goes the spoils and One Knoxville SC was quite victorious last week. So much so, in fact, that USL League One named forward Kyle Linhares, forward Babacar Diene and midfielder John Murphy Jr. to the Week 7 Team of the Week following the squad's last-minute 2-1 win over the Charlotte Independence.

Following his penalty kick clincher to beat DC United in the midweek, Linhares capped off a memorable week in perfect fashion. His 88th wonder goal was the emphatic difference against Richmond, however the 23-year-old New Jersey-native led the way with two shots on target and four total touches in the opposition's box despite entering the match in the 71st minute.

Diene helped set up Linhares' heroics as he received the initial header and quickly played the eventual goalscorer into space with a perfect ball into the box. It was the six-foot-one striker's first assist of the 2026 USL1 campaign. Diene, who subbed on for Denis Krioutchenkov in the 62nd minute, also tied with Linhares for a team-best two successful dribbles.

Murphy Jr. made the most of his time on the pitch as well, despite not getting the start. Coming on for Steven Cordova to begin the second half, the One Knox midfielder led the way with three total chances created, on top of winning possession five times, six of his 10 duels and two tackles.

AC Boise forward Denys Kostyshyn was named the Week 7 USL1 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball. The Player of the Week and Team of the Week are selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league.

The latest One Knox honors continues a Team of the Week trend for the club. Goalkeeper Johan Garibay was picked for Week 6, as well as Week 5 along with forward Braudilio Rodrigues. Defender Jaheim Brown earned the honors for Week 4 and Week 1. Murphy Jr., Stavros Zarokostas, Teddy Baker and Denis Krioutchenkov all were named to Week 1 as well with Krioutchenkov also picking up Player of the Week.

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 7

Goalkeeper - Matt Levy, Charlotte Independence

Defenders - Nathan Messer, FC Naples; Josh Drack, Portland Hearts of Pine; Jake Dengler, AC Boise

Midfielders - Darwin Espinal, Richmond Kickers; Ollie Wright, Portland Hearts of Pine; Ali Sanakah, Richmond Kickers

Forwards - Jon Bakero, Charlotte Independence; Denys Kostyshyn, AC Boise; Kyle Linhares, One Knoxville SC

Bench - Jonathan Kliewer, AC Boise; Anderson Holt, New York Cosmos; Tarik Pannholzer, Richmond Kickers; Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos; John Murphy Jr., One Knoxville SC; Sebastian Guenzatti, New York Cosmos; Babacar Diene, One Knoxville SC

Coach - Darren Sawatzky, Richmond Kickers







United Soccer League One Stories from April 21, 2026

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