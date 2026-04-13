One Knoxville SC Teams up with RT Lodge

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC is proud to announce a new partnership with RT Lodge - Tennessee's premier hospitality destination. This collaboration with the boutique inn, restaurant and event venue brings together two organizations deeply rooted in East Tennessee, united by a shared commitment in delivering unique and memorable experiences throughout the community.

"We are proud to support and partner with our friends at RT Lodge," said One Knoxville SC Vice President of Partnerships Ami Rabiel. "We are also incredibly excited to showcase the experiences they offer through their exceptional dining and brand new spa, the Carriage House. We know our fans will enjoy all that RT Lodge has to offer and we will enjoy the fun activations with them along the way."

Nestled in the woods of the Maryville College campus, RT Lodge offers its guests elegant comfort, natural beauty and thoughtful hospitality. From its beautifully appointed accommodations to its Michelin-recommended dining experience featuring seasonal, locally inspired cuisine, RT Lodge provides guests with a setting that is both elevated and inviting.

As part of its continued dedication to guest wellness, RT Lodge recently introduced the Carriage House, a boutique spa offering world-class treatments focused on restoration and personalized care. The spa will be a key focus of this partnership, with One Knox helping to amplify its services and elevated guest experience throughout the season.

"This partnership with One Knox feels like a natural fit for us," RT Lodge General Manager Kelley Harris said. "The club's community reflects the kind of energy and appreciation we value: people who are engaged, curious, and excited about meaningful experiences. We're thrilled to welcome their supporters to RT Lodge and the Carriage House and to be part of what they're building in our region."

A highlight of the collaboration for One Knox match days at Covenant Health Park will be the "Soccer Mom of the Match". This initiative celebrates the individuals who keep their families and communities moving forward, while also introducing fans to the relaxing and rejuvenating experiences available at the Carriage House.

Through this partnership, One Knoxville SC and RT Lodge aim to elevate matchday experiences and further connect fans with some of the region's finest hospitality offerings.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.