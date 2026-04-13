Athletic Club Boise Plays to 2-2 Draw at AV Alta FC After Taking Lead Twice

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise twice took the lead on the road but came away with a 2-2 draw against AV Alta FC on Saturday night at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, unable to close out the result in a physical, weather-impacted match. The result moves AC Boise to 1-1-2 on the season, extending its unbeaten run while leaving points on the table.

Match Summary

First Half

Athletic Club Boise started on the front foot, generating early attacking pressure through set pieces and second-ball opportunities. That intent paid off in the 14th minute, when Denys Kostyshyn struck from outside the box to give Boise a 1-0 lead, assisted by Blake Bodily.

AV Alta responded in transition, leveling the match in the 23rd minute through Adam Aoumaich following a fast break.

Unlike the previous match, the game did not settle into sustained possession for either side, instead unfolding through duels, second balls, and transitional moments. Physical play and high winds disrupted rhythm throughout the half, limiting extended spells of control.

Boise remained organized defensively, with Joseph Andema making key saves, especially in the 32nd minute, to keep the match level heading into halftime.

Second Half

Boise regained the lead in the 59th minute, as Nick Moon finished from close range with a header off a well-delivered cross from Jake Crull to make it 2-1.

From there, the match again became defined by physical play and transition. Alta found its equalizer in the 79th minute, with Jerry Desdunes finishing from inside the box following another quick attacking sequence.

Both of Alta's goals came in transition moments, an area Boise identified as a key takeaway coming out of the match.

The closing stages were marked by continued fouls, stoppages, and injuries, as both sides pushed for a winner but struggled to establish rhythm. Despite late pressure, neither side was able to find a decisive goal, and the match finished level at 2-2.

Next Up

Athletic Club Boise returns home to face Westchester SC (2-2-1) on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. MT.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category AV Alta FC AC Boise

Possession 57.7% 42.3%

Shots 13 11

Shots on Target 3 4

Passes 581 408

Passing Accuracy 86.1% 81.6%

Fouls Conceded 10 18

Corners Won 3 8

Yellow Cards 3 4

Crosses 7 26

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"Overall, away from home, it was a very strong performance. We created a lot, scored two great goals, and had a lot of control of the game. We're frustrated with the nature of the two goals we conceded, because when you score two on the road, you should be coming away with the win. When we draw on the road, we're frustrated - like we lost the game. That says a lot about the standard of this group."

"It was a completely different game than the last one, and there were a lot of things we did really well that we prepared for. But in the second half, especially the last 20 minutes, we could have handled it better and not given them transition moments. Now it's about continuing to build on the good things, getting one week better, and being harder to play against - especially at home, where we expect to control the game, keep a clean sheet, and put away our chances."

Blake Bodily | Left Winger

"We made them uncomfortable at times, won the ball in good spots, and created some good chances. Obviously we didn't finish all of them, but we did a lot of really good things. We just have to be better in those transition moments - that's what cost us the three points tonight."

"I think the mentality is to take the positives and move forward. We'll look at the mistakes and fix them, but it's about staying positive, keeping our heads down, and continuing to work."

Jake Crull | Defender

"I remember winning the ball high up the field, taking a touch to get through a couple guys, and then just putting a cross to the back post. Nick made a great run and headed it back across goal - it was a great finish. It was satisfying because that's something we worked on in training last week, so it was good to see it come to fruition."

"I thought we had a solid performance, especially with the conditions. But both of their goals came in transition, and that's something we have to clean up. It's about how quickly we get organized when we lose the ball - either winning it back or getting behind it to eliminate danger. That's definitely a key learning point for us."

Implications

Athletic Club Boise showed it can adapt to a different type of match - one defined less by control and more by physicality, transitions, and resilience. While the result leaves points on the table after leading twice, the performance highlights a group capable of creating chances and competing in varied game states.

The difference came in key transition moments - an area the group will look to address moving forward. As the team returns home, the focus shifts to controlling matches, maintaining defensive structure, and converting opportunities into results.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026

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