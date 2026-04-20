Athletic Club Boise Delivers Statement 4-0 Win over League's Top Scoring Side

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise turned control into a complete performance Saturday night, defeating Westchester SC 4-0 at Athletic Club Boise Stadium to secure its first home win in dominant fashion. Facing one of the most dangerous attacking teams in USL League One, AC Boise not only scored four goals but held Westchester to a single shot on target - a decisive response against the league's highest-scoring side. The result moves AC Boise to 2-1-2 on the season and up to fifth in the USL League One standings, marking a significant early-season step forward.

Match Summary

First Half

AC Boise set the tone early, pressing high and pinning Westchester deep in its own half. That pressure paid off in the 16th minute, when Tumi Moshobane opened the scoring, finishing a well-worked sequence assisted by Denys Kostyshyn.

Just five minutes later, AC Boise doubled the lead. Kostyshyn found space in the box and finished from close range off a feed from Nick Moon, giving the hosts a deserved 2-0 advantage.

Despite relatively even possession, Boise controlled the decisive moments-winning duels, dominating aerially, and consistently forcing Westchester into defensive actions.

Second Half

AC Boise maintained control after the break and extended its lead in the 54th minute, as Kostyshyn added his second goal of the night, finishing a chance created by Jonathan Ricketts.

With the match firmly in hand, Boise continued to press forward rather than sit back. Luan Brito capped the performance in the 69th minute, finishing off an assist from Keegan Oyler to make it 4-0.

Defensively, the performance was just as decisive. AC Boise only allowed a single shot on target, with goalkeeper Jonathan Kliewer recording a clean sheet in his professional debut.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category AC Boise Westchester SC

Goals 4 0

Shots 13 9

Shots on Target 5 1

Possession 51.5% 48.5%

Pass Accuracy 88.6% 86.5%

Shots Inside Box 12 3

Aerial Duels Won % 66.7% 33.3%

Clearances 29 15

Key Performances

Denys Kostyshyn - 2 goals, 1 assist; continues as one of the league's top scorers

Jonathan Kliewer - clean sheet in professional debut; only 1 shot on target faced

Jake Crull - made his 150th regular season appearance, anchoring a back line that recorded a shutout

Tumi Moshobane - opened the scoring to set the tone early

Luan Brito - added the fourth goal to cap a complete attacking performance

Implications & Up Next

This result represents a clear step forward for Athletic Club Boise.

Against the league's most prolific attack, AC Boise delivered a complete performance - controlling the match, finishing chances, and eliminating threats defensively. Holding Westchester to a single shot on target underscores a defensive structure capable of more than just managing games, but fully dictating them.

After several matches where performances outpaced results, this was the first time AC Boise aligned both - turning control into a decisive scoreline.

The move to fifth in the standings reflects that shift, but more importantly signals a team beginning to fully realize its identity: proactive, controlled, and increasingly clinical.

Athletic Club Boise shifts focus to cup competition, traveling to face Las Vegas Lights FC (USL Championship) in the USL Cup on Saturday, April 25 at 8:30 p.m. MT at Cashman Field - a cross-division matchup and early opportunity to measure itself against higher-tier opposition.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"Obviously just excited for the fans. This is an important moment for our club... and to do it in that fashion was impressive from the players. Just overall a great night. I'm happy for the supporters and everything they've helped build - it was a beautiful night, and I'm glad we were able to get our first win here."

"To be honest, I think we've been playing really well from the beginning. We just haven't gotten all the points I think we should have. Today was how some of our other games could have finished. When you score early, it changes everything... and from the first whistle, to pin them back and apply pressure like that was really impressive. The players have earned this result for a few weeks now."

Jake Crull | Defender

"We have the best fans in the league, and especially at home, we're going to make this place a fortress. It's not just from the players - it's from the people in the stands as well. We thank them a lot and want them to keep coming out and showing love."

Jonathan Kliewer | Goalkeeper

"It's a dream come true. There were a lot of unknowns - going from a small D1 school to a bigger one, then thinking maybe I could play professionally, going on trial, and eventually signing. There were risks I took, but they paid off. I'm very, very happy to be here."

Denys Kostyshyn | Midfielder

"I just try hard work every day. Sometimes hard work gives you moments like today. I thank all my team - without them I can't do this. It's an amazing team, amazing fans, amazing city. I'm so happy to be here."







United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.