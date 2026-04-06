Athletic Club Boise Plays to 1-1 Draw vs. Spokane Velocity in Home Opener

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise played to a 1-1 draw against Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Athletic Club Boise Stadium, controlling the match from start to finish but unable to find a second goal in a performance that showcased the club's growing identity. The result moves AC Boise to 1-1-1 on the season.

Match Summary

First Half

Athletic Club Boise settled in quickly, creating early pressure through wide areas and set pieces. Tumi Moshobane forced a save in the 11th minute, setting the tone for Boise's attacking intent.

Spokane opened the scoring in the 21st minute, with Joe Gallardo finishing from the center of the box to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. AC Boise responded with sustained pressure, generating several strong chances before halftime. Denys Kostyshyn came close in the 35th minute with a header from inside the six-yard box, and Luan Figueiroa Brito followed with a close-range effort in the 37th minute that was kept out.

As the half progressed, the match grew increasingly physical, with multiple yellow cards issued to Spokane. Boise controlled possession and territory but went into the break trailing 1-0.

Second Half

Boise came out on the front foot and found its breakthrough in the 51st minute, as Nick Moon finished from the center of the box following a penalty kick save by Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio to level the match at 1-1.

Boise dictated the match throughout, finishing with 67.7% possession while winning the majority of duels (56%) and aerial battles (65.5%), consistently keeping Spokane on the defensive. The momentum stayed with the hosts, as the equalizer capped a sustained stretch of pressure that also included a saved penalty just moments earlier.

Blake Bodily nearly put Boise ahead in the 54th minute, striking the post from the left side of the box, while Brito missed narrowly from close range in the 60th. The introduction of Thomas Amang in the 64th minute added another dimension to the attack, as Boise continued to push forward.

Late opportunities-including a long-range effort from Bodily in stoppage time-were denied, as Spokane held on. Despite controlling possession and creating the clearer chances, Boise was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Next Up

Athletic Club Boise travels to AV Alta FC (0-1-3) in Lancaster, CA on Saturday, April 11.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"First of all, the environment from the supporters made this a great moment. I think the players felt it. The atmosphere, the overall vibe-it was special. It lived up to the hype. Obviously, we would've loved the three points, but I thought our performance was very good. We created a ton, and for large stretches it felt like we were attacking and they were defending. That's the posture we want to put teams in."

"The hardest thing in football is scoring goals. I was really happy with how we arrived in the final third and how we controlled the game, especially our counter press-every time we lost it, we won it back quickly in their half. Now it's just that last piece. The quality in the box, the final actions-that's where we can be better. But the key is controlling games, limiting counterattacks, and piling on pressure, and I really liked what I saw from the group tonight."

Blake Bodily | Midfielder

"It was super special. Being able to play in front of my family and in my community-it was amazing. During the walkout, it was a little emotional hearing all the fans and seeing my family. It was a really special night. Obviously we wanted the three points, but I couldn't be happier to play the first game at home. I think it sets things up for success here. I hope the fans enjoyed it and keep coming back, because that environment tonight was incredible."

Nick Moon | Midfielder

"I mean, it was a nice moment, but it's kind of disappointing we didn't get the win. I thought we did a really good job-especially with our counter press-winning the ball back quickly and creating chances from that. It's just about switching on in those final actions. And honestly, I'm not even from here, and I was getting emotional. It was amazing to see so many people in the stands all pulling for the same thing. We've seen this project come together, and to see it all come together tonight was really special."

Implications

In front of a sold-out home crowd, Athletic Club Boise delivered a performance defined by control and intent-dictating possession, winning key battles, and creating the better chances against a proven Spokane side. While the result leaves points on the table, the performance signals a team capable of imposing itself and controlling matches at this level. Athletic Club Boise's record is now 1-1-1.

The match also marked the club's first home appearance and the debut of forward Thomas Amang, reinforcing both the moment and the momentum building around the group.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 6, 2026

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