Match Preview: 4.11 Oma V Mad

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

With a new playing surface being installed at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison FC have spent the entirety of the 2026 season on the road so far. This weekend's match in Omaha will mark the third away league match for the Mingos, who remain one of only two USL League One clubs with an undefeated record this year. With road wins in two difficult away settings in Naples and Knoxville, Forward have made an early statement that they won't be brushed off easily when they come to town. Heading into another challenging environment against a strong team, the Flamingo's game plan will be the same-be hard to play against. Forward will look to shut down options for Union Omaha, break hard on the attack, and come away with another three points on the road.

LAST MATCH RECAP - NAP v MAD

This match started late after a short weather delay in Florida as FMFC faced off with FC Naples and former Mingos, Aiden Mesias and Chris Garcia. Forward looked strong to start, maintaining possession and comfortably controlling play. Gebhard had a beautiful look in the 9' but was denied by Delgado. Edwards sent a dangerous ball into the box in the 12' but couldn't connect with another Mingo. Forward struck first in the 20' with Annor Gyamfi burying a header off of a perfect delivery from the corner by Roman Torres. Harms kept Forward's sheet clean with an unbelievable one-v-one save in the 33'. Annor Gyamfi nearly found his second in the 39' on another gorgeous corner kick delivery but it broke just wide. As we hit the 41', Forward's Derek Gebhard hit his 10,000 USL League One minute and added another milestone to his illustrious career. The Mingos had to play some impressive defense as the match neared the halfway point with Naples ramping up their attack. FMFC nearly found another off a corner in the 47' but it was punched away by Delgado. It was all birds at the break with FMFC up a goal on FC Naples at half.

The second half began with some technical difficulties with the broadcast being lost through the 53' but the scoreline remained 1-0 Mingos once the feed was restored. The Flamingos narrowly skirted danger in the 75' as a deep shot from Naples went just wide. Annor Gyamfi fired a long range rocket in the 86' but it was dealt with by Delgado. The Mingos kept their heads and continued their defensive dominance through the late pressure from Naples. Harms made two outstanding back-to-back stops in the 89' to keep the 'Gos on top. Harms continued his clinical night with another unbelievable save in the 91'. Forward Madison held on up to the final whistle and picked up a massive three points on the road against top of the table, FC Naples.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Union Omaha

Out of Harms Way: Forward Madison FC Goalkeeper, JT Harms, had a legendary showing in his last match against FC Naples. He secured the clean sheet for the Mingos after swarms of sensational saves, boosting his save percentage to 87.5 on the season so far. Look to him to keep his hot streak alive in Omaha.

Sharp Shooter: With two of his five shots finding the back of the net, Stephen Annor Gyamfi will be one to watch in Saturday's match. Seeming to consistently put himself in the right place at the right time, Annor Gyamfi will look to add more tallies to his goals column on Saturday.

How May I Assist You?: Roman Torres has already notched an assist and a Team of the Week inclusion in both FMFC matches so far this year. With his consistent deliveries on set pieces, look to him to add to his goal contributions in Morrison Stadium.

SNAPSHOT: #OMA v MAD

Saturday, April 11th

4PM CST Kickoff

Morrison Stadium

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party- Forward Club

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 2-0-0

OMA: 3-1-0







United Soccer League One Stories from April 6, 2026

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