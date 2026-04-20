Flamingos Set the Tone But Settle for Draw

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC set the tone early in their April 19th matchup against the New York Cosmos, applying relentless pressure and controlling possession throughout the first half. With Jackson Castro earning a spot in the starting lineup, the Flamingos leaned into their attacking identity, using fast movements to create chances and dictate the pace of play.

Despite Madison's fast start, the Cosmos found moments to push back, forcing a key save from goalkeeper, JT Harms, in the 12th minute to keep the match scoreless. The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute, when Geni Kanyane delivered a perfect corner kick that curled directly into the net for a stunning Olimpico. Momentum shifted in the 32nd minute when Madison was reduced to ten men following a red card to Kanyane, but the Flamingos responded immediately. Just two minutes later, Ryan Carmichael doubled the lead with an incredible long-range strike, a true golazo. Harms followed with another strong save in the 37th minute to preserve the advantage. Even down a man, Madison continued to push forward, highlighted by an incredible solo run from Kevin Carmichael, who weaved past three defenders with composure and skill. The Cosmos nearly found a breakthrough in the 44th minute, but Madison's defense held firm, going into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

The second half shifted quickly as the Cosmos capitalized on pressure and a defensive miscue to score twice and level the match. With Madison down to ten men, New York began to control possession, generating multiple corner kicks and dangerous chances on goal as they looked to complete the comeback. Despite the pressure, the Flamingos continued to fight for a winner. Claudel N'Goubou nearly made the difference right off the bench, twice finding dangerous positions, but both chances were ruled offsides. After a hard-fought second half, the match finished in a 2-2 draw, leaving Madison wondering what could have been after the dominating first half.

"I'm very proud of the guys for working extremely hard and we didn't fold in the face of adversity. We'll learn from our mistakes and continue improving each game," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach, Matt Glaeser.

"It was great to get on the scoresheet finally, unfortunate with the result, but we will bounce back in the next game," said Forward Madison FC Forward, Ryan Carmichael.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Kanyane (22')

2-0 MAD, R. Carmichael (34')

2-1 NYC, Spengler (49')

2-2 NYC, Guenzatti (50')

Disciplinary Summary

Red, MAD- Kanyane (32')

Yellow, NYC- Koffi (37')

Yellow, MAD-Glaeser (66')

Yellow, MAD-N'goubou (74')

Next Match

Forward Madison FC hits the road again for a matchup with Lexington SC on April 25th. After showing attacking quality and resilience, the Flamingos will look to stay sharp defensively and capitalize on their chances against Lexington. It's another important early-season test as Madison continues its road stretch.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #3 Edwards, #4 McCamy, #6 Kanyane, #9 R. Carmichael, #12 Torres, #13 Humphrey, #14 Annor Gyamfi, #16 Castro, #17 Gebhard, #20 K.Carmichael

SUBS: #23 Munjoma ('46), #11 N' goubou (68'), #30 Machasen (68'), #7 Bolma (81')

OMA: #6 Holt, #8 Spengler, #13 Guenzatti, #17 Galazzini, #18 Koffi, #20 Mendonca, #24 Noeker, #25 Chavez, #28 Milovanov, #30 Stephani

SUBS: #5 Cabrera (76'), #19 Lacher (81')







United Soccer League One Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.