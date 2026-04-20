Hearts of Pine Earn Point in 1-1 Draw with FC Naples

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine returned to Fitzpatrick Stadium on a damp Sunday evening, earning a 1-1 draw against FC Naples in front of 6,033 supporters.

Despite the weather, the energy inside Fitzpatrick never wavered. From kickoff, the crowd remained loud and engaged, creating a home-field atmosphere that continues to define the club's identity.

Portland started on the front foot, pressing high and creating early chances. The Hearts thought they had taken the lead in the opening minutes when defender Joshua Drack finished from close range after joining the attack, but the goal was called back. Portland was dealt a setback in the 54th minute when defender Joshua Drack suffered a concussion and had to exit the field.

Drack, who signed with the club earlier this week, was making his first appearance for the Hearts after joining from Westchester SC. His early involvement offered a glimpse of the energy and attacking presence he brings to the left back position."The Josh incident hurt us quite a bit," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "He was doing really well, and after that we invited too much pressure."

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute. A well-weighted ball from Drack split the defense, and #10 Ollie Wright calmly finished to give Portland a 1-0 lead and ignite the crowd.

"There was definitely pressure in that moment, but you're not overthinking it," said Wright. "You just try to hit the target and hope for the best."

The Hearts' goal from Ollie Wright marked Portland's first in over 400 minutes of play. Portland carried that momentum through the remainder of the first half, moving the ball well and continuing to create chances. A strike off the post just before halftime nearly doubled the advantage.

"I thought we started strong," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "The challenge is managing the game, especially the first 15 minutes of the second half."

FC Naples increased pressure after the break, pushing numbers forward and forcing Portland to defend deeper. The Hearts back line remained organized through extended stretches, clearing dangerous balls and limiting clean looks on goal.

"I think the weather and fatigue played a part," said goalkeeper Hunter Morse. "We had guys working hard all over the field, and as the game went on we naturally started sitting deeper."

Portland still found moments in transition and nearly extended the lead late, but Naples found an equalizer in the 87th minute through Michael Glasser.

The Hearts continued to push in stoppage time, searching for a winner, but the match ultimately finished level. "We've been talking about getting into the box and delivering balls. We just have to keep working to score goals."

"Considering the conditions and the opponent, it's a good point," said Morse. "You always want more, but getting something out of the match matters."

While the late goal will feel like points dropped, the performance showed continued progress, with improved chemistry, attacking movement, and defensive resilience against a strong opponent.

"It's still early in the season, and it was great for the new guys to experience Fitzpatrick," said Wright. "Seeing over 6,000 fans show up even in tough conditions means a lot."

Portland will look to build on the performance as they take on Westchester SC on the road next weekend in Mount Vernon, New York.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 19, 2026

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