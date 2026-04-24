Hearts Sign Maine Native Peter Morrell Ahead of USL Cup Play

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Hearts of Pine have signed Maine native Peter Morrell to provide experienced cover in goal after Kash Oladapo received a red card in the club's final match of the 2025 cup. The goalkeeper will serve his suspension in the opening match of this year's tournament.

Morrell joins the club after an exceptional career at Williams College, where he captained the Ephs and earned team MVP honors. He was named 2nd Team All-NESCAC and 2nd Team All-Region, and helped lead Williams to two NCAA Division III Final Four appearances.

A reliable presence between the posts, Morrell is known for his shot-stopping ability, quick reactions, and strong positioning in one-on-one situations. He brings composure and experience to the Hearts as the club opens its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign.

The Hearts will begin their 2026 cup run on Saturday against familiar USL League One foe Westchester.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2026

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