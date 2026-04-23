One Knoxville SC's Erin Gillroy Moves on to NWSL Role

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC announced on Thursday that Vice President of Operations Erin Gillroy will be departing the club to accept a position as Manager of Fan Operations in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Gillroy has been a foundational member of the One Knox organization, playing a central role in shaping the club's identity, fan experience, and community presence since its early days. Her leadership and commitment have been instrumental in building the culture and connection that define One Knoxville SC.

"Any future success One Knox has is largely due to Erin Gilroy's commitment to the club in our earliest days," said Drew McKenna, Managing Partner. "She joined us in our first professional season and has led our gameday and business operations with commitment, energy, and grace. Without Erin, we wouldn't be where we are today, full stop. We're thrilled for her to take the next step in her career and know our paths will stay close."

During her time in Knoxville, Gillroy led numerous fan engagement initiatives, supported matchday operations, and helped cultivate a loyal and growing supporter base. Her impact extended beyond the stadium, strengthening relationships throughout the Knoxville community and contributing to the club's continued growth.

Gillroy's new role in the NWSL marks a significant step forward in her career, where she will continue to focus on enhancing the fan experience at the highest levels of women's professional soccer.

"I wish Erin all the best in this next chapter of what will be an extraordinary career for her," said Torrey McMurray, Chief Administrative Officer. "I only had the privilege of working with Erin for too short a time, and I wish I had more time, but I believe One Knox is making big strides in professional soccer because of the foundation Erin helped lay. We will always be Erin's biggest supporters as she continues to advance her career."

One Knoxville SC extends its sincere gratitude to Gillroy for her contributions and wishes her continued success in this next chapter.







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