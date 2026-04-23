Richmond Kickers Sign Defender Josh Erlandson to 25-Day Contract

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed defender Josh Erlandson to a 25-day contract, the club announced Thursday.

A native of Dayton, Ohio Erlandson made four appearances for Loudoun United a season ago, scoring one goal against Lexington SC in USL Cup competition. A product of Bowling Green University, he played all 20 matches during the 2024 season, leading all Bowling Green field players in minutes played.

"Richmond is a team and city with a lot of history, so an opportunity to be a part of it means a lot to me," Erlandson said. "There is a ton of passion here, so I'm very excited to add to that and play with this team, especially at City Stadium in front of the fans."

Over four collegiate seasons at BGSU Erlandson played over 4000 minutes, totaling 50 appearances, including 45 starts for the Falcons. He was named to the Academic All-District Team twice (2022, 2024), MVC Scholar-Athlete Second team (2024), and received selection to the Academic All-MAC Team (2022).

Erlandson and the Kickers continue their four match homestand, hosting Charlotte Independence in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at City Stadium on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Richmond Kickers Roster as of April 23, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon, Alex Wintsch

Defenders: Josh Erlandson, Axel Gallegos, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Andrew Richman, Ali Sasankhah, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Lucca Dourado, Darwin Espinal, Tyler Freeman, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer







United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2026

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