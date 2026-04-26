Kickers Fall to Charlotte 2-1 in Prinx USL Cup Group Stage

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers battled hard but fell 2-1 to Charlotte Independence in Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage on Saturday at City Stadium.

Richmond faced an early deficit as a pair of first half goals from Enzo Martínez allowed Charlotte to take control of the match in the opening 45 minutes. The Kickers consistently created chances throughout the match, totaling a game-high 23 shots, but struggled to find a breakthrough score. A header from Sam Layton off a set piece gave Richmond life in the 79th minute, but the comeback fell just short in the opening match of the USL Prinx Cup.

Charlotte Independence was led by Enzo Martínez who scored both goals for the visiting side.

Breaking Down The Action

Enzo Martínez opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute.

Mujeeb Murana's throw-in found Nils Seufert at the top of the box in the 22nd minute, but his shot went just wide of the net.

Darwin Espinal played a ball up the left side to Josh Kirkland, who maneuvered to the goal line and laid a shot off the left post in the 24th minute.

James Sneddon made a flurry of saves in front of the net, with Sam Layton sending the ball clear off the line to keep the deficit at one goal in the 30th minute.

Enzo Martínez scored again to double the Charlotte advantage in the 39th minute, 2-0.

Murana found Tarik Pannholzer on the right side, who created space and got a shot off in the 43rd minute, but the keeper tipped it away.

Sneddon made a strong save on a Charlotte attempt from the left side in the 45th minute.

Charlotte led 2-0 at halftime.

Kirkland carried the ball into the box, firing in a shot on goal in the 46th minute.

Kirkland drove into the box against two defenders and had his shot saved in the 50th minute, and Espinal's rebound attempt could not find the net.

Daniel Moore came on for Espinal in the 53rd minute.

Lucca Dourado and Austin Amer entered the match for Ali Sasankhah and Owen O'Malley in the 64th minute.

Charlotte sent a dangerous ball into the box, but Layton blocked and cleared it in the 70th minute.

Kirkland delivered a cross into the box, and Murana nearly redirected it, but the keeper made the save in the 73rd minute.

Hayden Anderson's set piece found Layton, who headed it in to pull one back in the 79th minute, 2-1.

Landon Johnson came on for Pannholzer in the 88th minute.

The final whistle sounded and Charlotte defeated Richmond 2-1.

Notable Numbers

1: Saturday's match marked Richmond's first in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

1: Sam Layton nabbed his first goal as a Kicker.

6: Saturday marked Richmond's sixth match at City Stadium this season.

6: James Sneddon recorded six saves on the night.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

19: Richmond totaled 19 clearances during tonight's match.

23: Richmond tallied 23 total shots on the night.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

54: Richmond owned 54.4% of the possession in the match.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 3-9-5 record against Charlotte Independence since 2017 and a 3-5-3 mark since joining USL1.

The two clubs most recently faced each other on September 20, 2025, with Charlotte claiming a 3-2 win at City Stadium.

The Kickers last win over Charlotte was a 1-0 victory on Sept. 14, 2024 at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Up Next

The Kickers conclude their four match homestand, challenging Westchester SC at City Stadium on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

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