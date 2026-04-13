Portland Hearts of Pine Statement on Masashi Wada Injury

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland Hearts of Pine midfielder Masashi Wada suffered a major lower leg injury during the first half of Saturday's match against One Knoxville SC following a collision in the attacking third.

Wada underwent successful surgery on April 12th and is expected to make a full recovery. The injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the 2026 season. He remains in good spirits and has already begun focusing on the work ahead in his recovery.

"We're all behind Masashi and supporting him every step of the way," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "He's a valued member of this group, both on and off the field, and we know he'll approach his recovery with the same determination and positivity he brings every day."

The club would like to thank MaineHealth, Maine Medical Center, the emergency responders, and Hearts of Pine medical staff and athletic trainers for their swift and professional response on the field, as well as the continued care provided following the incident.The club is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and will continue to share updates as appropriate. Fans who have expressed interest in sharing messages of support for Masashi can do so by uploading videos and photos here. Fans who write letters or cards, can drop those at the Hearts of Pine Team Store at 65 Hanover Street open Thursday-Sunday, 11:00am to 6:00pm.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026

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