Hearts of Pine Come up Short 1-0 to Sarasota Paradise on the Road

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







SARASOTA, FL - The Portland Hearts of Pine (1-1-1) suffered their first loss of the 2026 USL League One season, falling 1-0 to Sarasota Paradise (1-1-1) on a muggy spring night along the Gulf Coast.

Sarasota started fast, driving deep into the Hearts box for an early chance that Portland dug deep to clear. The breakthrough came soon after, as veteran midfielder Aaron Walker picked up the ball on the edge of the box, drove laterally, and saw his shot take a deflection on its way past goalkeeper Hunter Morse.

Sarasota continued to push forward following the goal, forcing Morse into action. The keeper helped the Hearts through an early period of pressure with a strong claim in the 17th minute, followed by a fantastic leap under the crossbar to tip a shot over the top.

The Hearts defended bravely throughout the pressure, with Ernest Mensah Jr. and Kemali Green both sliding in to cut Paradise attacks short. After weathering the early spell, Portland began to find its footing, spending stretches of the first half in Sarasota territory.

Portland's best chance of the half came in the 36th minute. Matteo Kidd made a strong defensive play to clear long to Tyler Huck, who drove forward in space. The Hearts then found Georgalidis through Wada's dribble, but the winger's effort slid just wide.

The Hearts closed the half on the front foot, forcing Sarasota goalkeeper Sutton into a final save as Kidd delivered another dangerous ball into the box.

Portland came out of the break with urgency. Emiliano Terzaghi headed narrowly wide inside the opening minute of the second half, while Morse remained sharp at the other end-watching a half volley drift just wide before collecting a low shot minutes later.

The Hearts saw two injury returns just after the hour mark, with Titus Washington entering for Tyler Huck on his first start for Portland, and Jaden Jones-Riley making his first appearance since April 2025. The returning fullback contributed well, helping the Hearts tilt the field in Sarasota's direction during the final stages.

Morse continued to keep Portland steady as the Hearts pushed for an equalizer, stepping up to clear a dangerous Sarasota counterattack late in the match.

Despite late pressure, the Portland Hearts of Pine were unable to find a breakthrough, as Sarasota Paradise held on for the 1-0 result.

UP NEXT: The Hearts return home to Fitzpatrick Stadium on April 11 for a 6:00 PM showdown with defending USL League One champions One Knoxville SC in a sold-out home opener.

GOALS

SAR - Aaron Walker (8')

DISCIPLINE

POR - Adam Armour (22'), Michel Poon-Angeron (57')

SAR - Karani (20'), Roberto Berlew (89')







United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2026

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