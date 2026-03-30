Four-Goal Farewell at Furman

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - In their final match at Furman University after four seasons, the Greenville Triumph delivered a performance to remember, defeating Westchester SC 4-2 in a high-energy, attack-driven night.

The Triumph wasted little time finding their rhythm, continuing their strong home scoring form by netting in their third USL League One match at home. It was Azaad Liadi who opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, calmly finishing inside the box off a well-placed assist from Deshane Beckford. The goal marked Liadi's first for the Triumph.

"It's a blessing for sure," said Liadi. "As a striker, you're waiting to get that first one hopefully more to come, and I'm glad that it happened."

Greenville doubled their advantage just over ten minutes later. In the 33rd minute, Rodrigo Robles-the club's leading scorer this season-slotted home a low finish after being set up by Liadi, who recorded his second assist of the season.

Before halftime, the Triumph struck again. Beckford found the back of the net in the 41st minute, finishing a chance created by Lucas Meek for his first goal of the season. Greenville entered the break firmly in control with a 3-0 lead.

Westchester attempted to respond early in the second half but struggled to contain Greenville's attack. Liadi struck again in the 59th minute, finishing off an assist from Connor Evans to secure his brace and give the Triumph a commanding 4-0 lead. The four goals marked Greenville's highest scoring output in a league match since August 2025.

Westchester showed resilience, pulling two goals back through Ermin Mackie in the 63rd minute and Conor McGlynn in the 68th, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.

Despite the late push, Greenville maintained control through the final stages. The Triumph fired off 21 total shots, matching the highest single-game total by any team in USL League One this season-highlighting their attacking dominance throughout the match.

"Yeah, another great result-two wins in a row. It's never easy to get two wins in a row, so it was really nice that we were able to pull that through," said Head Coach Dave Dixon. "I think from our perspective, it's again working to get everyone healthy, and we're just excited about getting all these guys back and pushing forward."

When the final whistle blew, the Triumph secured a 4-2 victory-an emphatic sendoff to their time at Furman University.

Greenville now turns its focus to a full month on the road in April before returning home on May 9 to face the Richmond Kickers.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2026

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