Early Goal & Stout Defense Power Paradise to Historic First Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Aaron Walker's seventh minute goal and Alex Sutton's clean sheet helped propel Sarasota Paradise over Portland Hearts of Pine a 1-0 win, the first in club history

Sarasota started their attacks early in the game, when Garret McGlaughlin saw an early chance at goal in the third minute but was stopped by the Portland defense. Another chance just two minutes later saw Jonathan Bolanos being brought down in front of the Portland goal, prompting a chorus of boos from the home faithful when the referee didn't call a foul. The Paradise were finally able to convert on an early chance when, in the seventh minute, a McGlaughlin shot deflected by Portland keeper Hunter Morse fell to Aaron Walker who fired it into the top left corner to give his team a 1-0 lead and send the crowd into a frenzy. Sarasota kept the pressure on throughout the remainder of the first half as the teams' traded possessions and goalkeeper saves as Paradise's Alex Sutton and Hearts' Morse thwarted any chance either team had in the remainder of the half.

Portland attacked early in the second half, sending a shot wide as the clock inched past forty-six minutes. Portland would only press more as the half went on, keeping Paradise keeper Sutton busy. The 6'2" keeper used all of his frame to stop every shot Portland sent his way, frustrating the Hearts offense as the minutes ticked by.

When the scoreboard ticked past ninety-four minutes and the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the game, a jubilant cheer went up from the crowd in celebration recognizing the significance of this historic win for the Paradise.

PLAYER QUOTES

"[a clean sheet] is great to get. It gets the monkey off your back, especially with a win as well" - Alex Sutton, Goalkeeper

"Getting the first win is important. It helps build Paradise for the short and long future" - Mika Elovara, Head Coach

"This win is big for us in terms of belief. It's nice to know we're in a good sport where we can stack performances and the results will come." - Aaron Walker - Midfielder.

UP NEXT

Paradise are back home April 4 at face defending League One champions One Knoxville SC







United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2026

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