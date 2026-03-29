Cosmos Earn First Home Win at Hinchliffe

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos secured their first home win of the 2026 season with a 2-0 victory over Fort Wayne FC at Hinchliffe Stadium. Despite Fort Wayne controlling much of the possession early, the Cosmos struck first in the 21st minute as Sebastian Guenzatti finished a well-worked move assisted by Ajmeer Spengler. The visitors created chances of their own with five shots in the first half, but the Cosmos remained organized defensively and carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Cosmos extended their lead early in the second half, with Davide Galazzini scoring in the 50th minute, again assisted by Spengler. From there, the match turned physical, with multiple bookings on both sides as the Cosmos managed the game and protected their advantage. Strong defensive discipline and efficient finishing proved the difference, as the Cosmos closed out a 2-0 result to claim all three points at home.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 2-0 FORT WAYNE FC

NEW YORK COSMOS (3-4-3): Chan; Holt, Chavez, Noecker; Mason, Mendonca, Sidoel, Galazzini, Koffi; Guenzatti, Spengler.

Coach: Corti.

Goals: 21 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C) (Spengler), 50 ¬Â² Galazzini (C) (Spengler).

Booked: 24 ¬Â² Solis (FW), 37 ¬Â² Sproat (FW), 72 ¬Â² Rocoi (FW), 74 ¬Â² Mendonca (C), 76 ¬Â² Koffi (C), 83 ¬Â² Galazzini (C), 89 ¬Â² Oyetunde (FW), 90+3 ¬Â² Dias (FW).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 28.2% - Fort Wayne 71.8%

Shots: Cosmos 6 - Fort Wayne 20

Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - Fort Wayne 4

Corners: Cosmos 1 - Fort Wayne 7

Additional Info:

Attendance: 1,146

Venue: Hinchliffe Stadium

Referee: Matthew Corrigan







United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2026

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